What is everyone's job in The Office? Great question. In reality, job titles are just a formality on a business card or email signature as the employees at Dunder Mifflin demonstrated. This iconic mockumentary series had audiences rolling with laughter that the question has to be asked, what did The Office characters actually do?

Over nine seasons, Dunder Mifflin corporate was probably wondering what the Scranton Branch did to produce such profitable quarters. If The Office was hiring, these are the job titles open for applicants.

1 Michael Scott

Comedian, screenwriter, actor, philanthropist, "a little stitious"...all titles Michael Scott (Steve Carell) bestowed upon himself. The most unorthodox but imaginatively successful, Michael was proud of his role as Regional Manager for the entirety of the seven seasons he appeared on the series.

RELATED: 10 Most Quotable Characters On 'The Office' & Their Best One-Liner

His title changed a few times, but the manager mindset never did. After quitting from differences with Charles Miner (Idris Elba), Michael became the CEO and founder of Michael Scott Paper Company in season five. He'd later relinquish the company in a buyout and shift to Co-Regional Manager in season 7 before establishing sole ownership of the title until his final bow.

2 Jim Halpert

Unfortunately "Prank Master" never became an official Dunder Mifflin title for Jim Halpert (John Krasinski). For the majority of the nine seasons, Jim remained a mid-level salesman. When he transferred back to Scranton from Stamford in season three, Jim retained his promoted position of Assistant Regional Manager, becoming Michael's number two.

He'd ultimately become Co-Regional Manager with Michael in season 6 but returned to sales following the Sabre merger. In the concluding episodes of season nine, Jim finally served as Assistant to the Regional Manager under his long-time co-worker, Dwight Schrute, until he left to invest his time in Athlead fully.

3 Pam Beesly/Halpert

TVs' favorite receptionist, Pam (Jenna Fischer) was the gatekeeper to the Scranton office and for all intents and purposes, Michael's handler (a title that never truly went away). Her professional evolution never involved becoming a full-time artist as she may have hoped, but she climbed the paper trail from the receptionist (seasons 1-5) to a saleswoman (seasons 5-7) to Office Administrator (seasons 7-9).

Her other shining titles in The Office include being a founding member of the Finer Things Club and a former member of the Party Planning Committee.

4 Dwight Schrute

When it came to The Office characters and their jobs, it mattered the most to sales superstar Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson). Self-titled Assistant to the Regional Manager, Dwight earned the unofficial promotion in season two's episode six and removed "to the" from his business cards.

RELATED: The Best Dunder Mifflin Goodbyes: 'The Office' Season Finales, Ranked

Dwight remained the top salesman throughout the nine seasons of the show. Following Michael's exit and the search for a new manager, Dwight took a turn as Acting Manager before losing control of it. He'd get his shot back in the final few episodes of season nine, his career-long dream actually coming to fruition.

5 Andy Bernard

His sales skills are questionable even to himself. Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) entered the series in season three as the Regional Director in Charge of Sales at the Stamford branch. Once at Scranton, he remained a salesman through season seven until he was selected by Robert California (James Spader) as the new Regional Manager.

There'd be a power struggle for the role shortly after the introduction of Nellie (Catherine Tate) in season eight. Andy ultimately prevailed and regained his position until he later quit to pursue a career in stardom in season nine.

6 Angela Martin

Image via NBC

The love of Dwight's life is the more appropriate title for this accountant. The head of accounting, Angela (Angela Kinsey) was a no-nonsense type of leader when it came to the office. Her office romances are another story. Among her other titles in the Scranton Branch, Angela served as head of the Party Planning Committee and as a Safety Manager (Dwight always overruling her).

A stickler for the rules, Angela broke them on occasion and selectively participated in the office shenanigans. Her proclaimed title as a senator's wife was short-lived in later seasons, her persona changing in season nine when she finally admitted her true feelings for Dwight.

7 Erin Hannon

Image via NBC

Feeling like she was always in Pam's shadow, Erin (Ellie Kemper) was still successful in her own right as Scranton Branch's receptionist. Joining the branch in season five after Pam briefly quits, Erin remained the receptionist and unofficial Regional Manager assistant until the series ended.

While her heart was always in the right place, some of Erin's efforts didn't always go as planned. She briefly joined the Special Projects Team in Florida briefly in season eight before returning to her post.

8 Stanley Hudson

Image via NBC

Always working hard and hardly working, Stanley (Leslie Hudson Baker) was still a top-notch salesman during his career at Dunder Mifflin. He only ever tried to leave once in season four when Karen Filippelli (Rashida Jones) offered him more money to work at the Utica branch.

A foundational member of the sales department, Stanley appeared to have the longest tenure at the company besides Michael. Stanley remained a salesman until his retirement in season nine.

9 Phyllis Vance

Image via NBC Universal Television Distribution

As far as The Office characters go, Phyllis Vance (Phyllis Smith) and her comedic timing are criminally underrated, making 'Low-Key Comedian" a title that should have been in her email signature. Her official title for all nine seasons was a saleswoman and a great one at that.

When she wasn't making sales, she was offering advice, partaking in office activities, and listening to her e-books a little too intently (if you know, you know). A former head of the Party Planning Committee, Phyllis knew how to throw a party, responsible for the Moroccan Christmas and Toby's farewell bash.

10 Darryl Philbin

Besides being an excellent keyboard player and ping-pong opponent, Darryl (Craig Robinson) is best known for his role as the Warehouse Foreman. His leadership kept the warehouse going strong despite the constant disruptions from the office workers upstairs (i.e. Michael).

When Sabre merged with Dunder Mifflin in season seven, Jo (Kathy Bates) promoted Darryl to Shipping Manager and moved him upstairs to the empty office. He eventually became Marketing Manager until he left Dunder Mifflin altogether in season nine to work full-time for Althead.

11 Kelly Kapoor

Self-branded as the "Business Bitch," Kelly's (Mindy Kaling) real title should have been Kelly Kapoor, Dunder Mifflin Head of Fashion and Celebrity Gossip. In reality, Kelly was a one-woman customer service department that was not easy to manage, as she admitted in season seven.

Following the merger, Kelly participated in the "Print In All Colors Initiative" minority executive training program by Sabre. She never let anyone forget it up until her departure at the beginning episode of season eight.

12 Ryan Howard

He's probably the only The Office character that somehow managed to go in a full circle with his job title. Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak) started at the company as a temp doing Michael's bidding until he was promoted to a Junior Salesman in season three following Jim's transfer.

RELATED: The Top 50 Episodes of ‘The Office’, Ranked

He'd become the company's youngest Vice President of Northeast Sales in season four when he replaced Jan (Melora Hardin). Following his scandalous downfall, Ryan would return to the picture as a salesman for the Michael Scott Paper Company, subsequently returning to his temp position after Dunder Mifflin's buyout.

13 Oscar Martinez

Image via NBC

Established as the smartest guy in the room, Oscar (Oscar Nuñez) was Scranton's relative voice of reason when Jim or Pam wasn't around. Oscar was Michael's go-to accountant for financial matters inside and outside the company. A true numbers guy, Oscar remained an accountant until he ran for a senator seat in the final episodes of season nine.

Alongside Pam, he was a founding member of the Finer Things Club and was forcefully included in the Party Planning Committee meetings. Oscar earned the title of godfather to Dwight and Angela's son, Phillip.

14 Kevin Malone

Image via NBC

From warehouse applicant to a member of the accounting team, Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) is one of Dunder Mifflin's most lovable accountants. Selectively tasked with "important projects" by his co-accountants, Kevin certainly tries his best. He made multiple errors throughout the seasons, and it finally came back around in season nine when Dwight ultimately fired him.

RELATED: Why Kevin Malone Was the Heart of ‘The Office’

Outside his desk, Kevin is a musician in the cover band Scrantonicity (and Scrantonicity 2). He also holds the title as a winner of the World Series of Poker bracelet for the $2500 No-Limit Deuce-Seve Draw.

15 Creed Bratton

Let's be honest, Creed (Creed Bratton) never really knew his own title. Of everyone's job in The Office, what did Creed actually do during the day? The answer: Quality Assurance, as audiences discovered in season three's "Product Recall" episode. Single-handedly responsible for not catching the watermark, Creed was cunning enough to pass the buck to Debbie Brown.

To the entertaining shock of everyone, Creed was appointed as Regional Manager for a short period in season seven following Michael's absence. Thankfully, Creed returned to his post quickly before he could do any damage.

16 Meredith Palmer

Image via NBC

A wild card, Meredith (Kate Flannery) certainly never let a good office party go to waste. Throughout the entirety of the nine seasons, Meredith worked in Supplier Relations, sometimes getting too involved in her role as HR discovered in season five's "Business Ethics" episode.

Despite several fire-able offenses over her tenure at Dunder Mifflin, Meredith managed to keep her job and keep business going smoothly. Solitaire Champion would be another fitting title for Meredith as it always seemed that may have been her day-to-day activities.

17 Toby Flenderson

Image via NBC

Michael had several unpleasant titles for Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein), but Human Resource Manager was his official role. Ostracized by Michael at every chance, Toby managed to get through four seasons before vacating his role and heading to Costa Rica.

He'd return much to Michael's dismay in season five's episode nine where Michael would try to have him fired and arrested for drug possession (it was really a Caprese salad). Toby was always passionate about writing and finally made it his full-time priority after being fired in season nine.

KEEP READING: This Is How Each 'The Office’ Character Would Be Cancelled Today