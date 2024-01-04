Tony Scott was one of those directors where, even if his name wasn't explicitly attached to a film's credits, you'd still be able to tell one of his films was indeed his. Scott's style is distinctive and instantly recognizable in the majority of movies he made throughout his 40+ years as a filmmaker. A total of 20 feature and short films carry his name, with the 21st being a 1976 TV movie called The Author of Beltraffio that seems to be obscure enough to have all but dropped off the face of the earth.

Of those other 20, all are ranked below, starting with the Scott films that misfired a little and ending with the ones that have become classics primarily within the action/thriller/crime genres, all of which Scott specialized in. Tony Scott did regrettably pass away, back in 2012, and no one's really filled the gap left behind, as no one made movies quite like Tony Scott did. As such, many of the films he did direct are worth cherishing and remembering, owing to their tendencies to feature great action and undeniable visual flair.

20 'The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3' (2009)

Starring: Denzel Washington, John Travolta, John Turturro

Image via Sony Pictures

Even great directors like Tony Scott can take some serious missteps when going ahead and trying to remake an already well-liked film. Indeed, Scott did just that when he made The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3, which was a 21st-century update/remake of 1974’s The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, a fast-paced thriller about a hostage situation on a train that still feels more than watchable today, and has aged better than many a movie that could benefit from a remake.

It's just a less interesting and more poorly constructed take on a familiar story, and even though John Travolta has been fun in hammy roles before, his villainous turn here is more laughable and annoying than entertaining. Scott goes overkill on his stylistic flourishes, too, making the whole thing a bit of a headache to watch. Not even frequent Tony Scott collaborator Denzel Washington, here playing the lead role, can save The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3.

Watch on DirecTV

19 'Agent Orange' (2004)

Starring: Christopher Carley, Jessica Stam, Troy A. Cephers

Agent Orange is an oddity within Tony Scott’s filmography, but it carries his name and so has to be considered. It’s sort of a romance story, broadly following a man at a subway station who becomes infatuated with a stranger who has bright orange hair. He keeps trying to run into her, day after day, but she always seems to elude him.

It was a short film made to promote Amazon.com back in 2004, way back when it was just a website and Prime Video was still a while away. At just five minutes, it’s harmless enough, and maybe Wong Kar-wai fans will appreciate the aspects of it that feel like a homage to that filmmaker (the whole idea of fleeting/unrequited love, as well as the use of low frame rates that cause interesting-looking motion blur).

18 'The Fan' (1996)

Starring: Robert De Niro, Wesley Snipes, Ellen Barkin

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Admittedly, The Fan isn’t terrible. There aren’t really all that many Tony Scott movies that could be called genuinely bad, other than perhaps the aforementioned The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3. But The Fan is one of his more disappointing efforts, and not necessarily because of anything Scott does. The film is shot and put together relatively well, but it’s the bizarre screenplay and poorly-paced story that lets the entire thing down.

It revolves around a dangerously obsessed baseball fan (Robert De Niro) whose life is falling apart, and as his state of mind gets worse, so too do his obsessions with his favorite player (Wesley Snipes). The film more or less wastes talented actors like De Niro and Snipes, too, and though there are parts here and there that work, the unshakable feeling that the film could’ve been so much more ultimately keeps it feeling like a letdown for much of its runtime. It’s safe to assume that, at least by the standards of Scott’s movies, The Fan doesn’t have too many of them.

Watch on Starz

17 'One of the Missing' (1968)

Starring: Stephen Edwards, Ridley Scott

One of the most noteworthy things about One of the Missing is the fact that it only stars two people, and one of them is Tony Scott’s older brother, Ridley Scott, himself a prolific and acclaimed filmmaker. The other Scott is only in this short film for an uncredited role, however, with most of One of the Missing focusing on a soldier during the American Civil War who’s trapped under rubble, slowly coming to terms with the fact that his death is likely imminent.

It's a grim short and was the first thing Tony Scott ever directed, too. It naturally doesn’t contain much of what would end up defining Scott’s work as a filmmaker, but it’s decent overall, considering Tony Scott was only in his early 20s when he made it, and fans of his will likely find it’s worth checking out for the curiosity value alone.

Watch on Roku

16 'Loving Memory' (1970)

Starring: Rosamund Greenwood, Roy Evans, David Pugh

Image via British Film Institute

Two years on from One of the Missing, Tony Scott made another small-scale and non-mainstream film, though this was a bigger effort than the 1968 short, clocking in at about double the length. Loving Memory is a family drama of sorts, and centers on two siblings who live together, with the film slowly showing the dark parts of their past, and the various secrets they keep from the outside world.

Loving Memory shows Tony Scott at his most experimental, because though this is a straightforward drama by his standards, it takes certain risks when it comes to content and presentation, with things largely being surprisingly understated. It’s a grim but interesting effort from the director before either he or his brother made names for themselves, and is again worth digging out for fans of the younger Scott brother.

15 'Beat the Devil' (2002)

Starring: Clive Owen, Gary Oldman, James Brown

Not to be mixed up with the 1953 Humphrey Bogart movie of the same name, 2002’s Beat the Devil is one final short film from Tony Scott worth highlighting, and probably the best of his films that don’t reach feature-length. It features James Brown, seemingly playing himself, also with Clive Owen as a character known only as The Driver, and Gary Oldman as, apparently, the devil.

Who has to beat the devil, and at what? Turns out The Driver does, with the soul of James Brown being dependent on whether The Driver can beat the devil in a high-stakes drag race. It’s a ridiculous and knowingly over-the-top short film, but delivers some good Tony Scott action and a wild cast, with Beat the Devil being one installment of an Internet series called The Hire, with all shorts in said series promoting various BMW vehicles.

14 'Domino' (2005)

Starring: Keira Knightley, Mickey Rourke, Edgar Ramírez

Image via New Line Cinema

Domino is a movie that sees Tony Scott in familiar territory, and even if it isn’t even close to being one of his best efforts, it still largely works and provides solid enough entertainment value. It’s centered around a young woman played by Keira Knightley, with the main premise following her as she gives up being a model and instead pivots drastically, career-wise, considering she takes up bounty hunting.

It does see Keira Knightley playing against type, to some extent, though she had appeared in the Pirates of the Caribbean series in a role that sometimes subverted expectations for an actress like her. She’s good here, and the rest of Domino is relatively solid, if a bit unremarkable (never hurts to have Christopher Walken show up in a small role, though, it has to be said).

Rent on Apple TV

13 'Beverly Hills Cop II' (1987)

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton

Image via Paramount Pictures

After the success of the 1984 original, it was probably only a matter of time before Beverly Hills Cop became a film series. Tony Scott was the director of 1987’s Beverly Hills Cop II, and though he was probably more of a director-for-hire than usual here, he still does a good job, and even to this day, it’s still a relatively decent sequel; not one that exceeds the original, sure, but neither is it a huge disappointment.

Like the first, Beverly Hills Cop II sees Eddie Murphy’s protagonist cracking jokes while solving crime and getting into the odd shootout here and there, a formula that hits a certain spot and can prove fun to watch. It’s probably more Murphy’s movie than Scott’s, owing to the former’s larger-than-life presence on screen (especially when he has a leading role), but it’s still a solid entry within the filmography of the latter.

Beverly Hills Cop 2 Release Date May 18, 1987 Director Tony Scott Cast Eddie Murphy , Judge Reinhold , John Ashton , Jurgen Prochnow , Ronny Cox , Brigitte Nielsen Rating R Runtime 100 Genres Action , Comedy , Crime , Thriller

Watch on Showtime

12 'Revenge' (1990)

Starring: Kevin Costner, Anthony Quinn, Madeleine Stowe

Image via Columbia Pictures

The same year Kevin Costner starred in (and directed) what might be the most successful movie of his career (Dances with Wolves), he also starred in Revenge, directed by Tony Scott. The simple title fits the film’s overall simple premise, with Costner’s character falling in love with someone he shouldn’t have, someone else reacting badly to that, and then Costner himself wanting to seek retaliation.

It's another movie about the cyclical nature of revenge, but you shouldn’t be surprised, given the thing is literally called Revenge and all. It’s a little silly, as a film, and tonally messy, but it is fairly well-acted and well-made, with Tony Scott elevating things a decent amount with his flair for the dramatic, and his ever-reliable ability to take things to higher and higher levels emotionally. Sometimes, that’s what cinema is all about.

Rent on Apple TV

11 'Days of Thunder' (1990)

Starring: Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall, Nicole Kidman

After a certain Tom Cruise and Tony Scott movie made in 1986 (more on that one in a bit), the pair re-teamed for another film that might’ve looked like a hit, yet wasn’t quite there. That film was Days of Thunder, a sports movie that’s all about stock car racing, with Cruise playing a young up-and-comer who – unsurprisingly – likes to take risks while determinedly trying to become the best in his field.

Days of Thunder does sag here and there, pacing-wise, but when it’s delivering action sequences or anything else fast and snappy, it can prove exciting. It’s well-directed, of course, but it does end up feeling like a little less than the sum of its parts. In any event, it is interesting to see Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman together on screen, pre-marriage, and pre-starring in a certain Stanley Kubrick film from 1999…

Watch on Paramount+

10 'Spy Game' (2001)

Starring: Robert Redford, Brad Pitt, Catherine McCormack

Image via Universal Pictures

One of many starring roles for Robert Redford, Spy Game pairs him with another superstar leading man of a younger generation: Brad Pitt. Those two being in an action/thriller movie that was directed by Tony Scott sounds like the kind of thing that should be amazing, but Spy Game is merely pretty good in a way that might be disappointing, given the talent involved.

Still, it can’t be written off entirely, and if expectations are kept relatively controlled, there are things to appreciate about Spy Game. Redford’s character is an aging yet talented spy who finds his protégé (played by Pitt) has been taken captive in China, and so has to embark on a dangerous mission to get him back. Along the way, there are thrills, explosions, and plenty of tense encounters, making this an easy-to-watch and admirably straightforward thriller.

Watch on Plex

9 'Déjà Vu' (2006)

Starring: Denzel Washington, Paula Patton, Val Kilmer

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Though Ridley’s the Scott brother most associated with sci-fi, owing to films like Alien and Blade Runner, Tony Scott still had a relatively engaging foray into the genre with 2006’s Déjà Vu. It’s a time-travel movie of sorts, though doesn’t ultimately start that way, instead slowly introducing the main character (played by Denzel Washington) to increasingly futuristic concepts as things go along, before the final act gets time-travel-heavy.

That stuff proves to be fun, of course, but it might be the less action-heavy first two acts that prove more interesting science fiction-wise, because there are intriguing elements here surrounding crime prevention getting facilitated by experimental new inventions. It doesn’t all come together into something amazing, but it certainly comes together into being something quite good, and proved to be another enjoyable Scott + Washington collaboration.

Watch on Tubi

8 'The Last Boy Scout' (1991)

Starring: Bruce Willis, Damon Wayans, Chelsea Field

A film co-written by Shane Black (who loves mismatched wise-crackers getting into action-packed escapades almost as much as he loves setting movies during Christmastime), The Last Boy Scout is one of the more underrated Tony Scott films. It sees two very different people (played by Bruce Willis and Damon Wayans) reluctantly joining forces to solve a murder, which eventually leads to them uncovering a conspiracy.

The Last Boy Scout feels like something of a last hurrah for the distinctly 1980s-feeling buddy cop movies that dominated… well, the ‘80s, but it’s all done in a way that feels fun and certainly not dated for its time, by any means. Willis is also reliably good in the lead role, it has to be said, making this film easy to recommend for those who like what Willis does in say the Die Hard movies, or those who enjoy Shane Black’s better-known efforts.

The Last Boy Scout Release Date December 11, 1991 Director Tony Scott Cast Bruce Willis , Damon Wayans , Chelsea Field , Noble Willingham , taylor negron , Danielle Harris Rating R Runtime 105 Genres Action , Comedy , Crime , Mystery , Thriller

Watch on DirecTV

7 'Enemy of the State' (1998)

Starring: Will Smith, Gene Hackman, Jon Voight

A film starring both Gene Hackman and Will Smith, Enemy of the State is another entertaining thriller within Tony Scott’s body of work. It’s a movie about political corruption and surveillance, and the way that one unassuming man (played by Smith) ends up getting involved in it all after someone places a videotape containing highly sought-after (and incriminating) evidence in his possession.

It takes a while for Hackman to show up, but once he does, he and Smith have an entertaining dynamic as both try and work out what’s going on, and how Smith’s character can get out of it all with his life. It’s the kind of big-budget action/thriller Hollywood doesn’t seem to release much these days (at least theatrically), with the star power of a then-up-and-coming actor and a seasoned veteran being the main draw (that it was also well-directed by Tony Scott doesn’t hurt).

Rent on Apple TV

6 'Unstoppable' (2010)

Starring: Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Rosario Dawson

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Like Revenge some 20 years earlier, Unstoppable doesn’t mess around with its title. Here, the one-word title tells you largely what you need to know, because the movie’s pace is fast and doesn’t stop, once you get going, and the plot can essentially be explained by adding a single word to Unstoppable, that word being “train.”

It’s a movie about a train that won’t stop, and the two people who may have a chance at slowing it down before it risks derailing in an area that will cause untold destruction and death. It manages to be action-packed without featuring typical action sequences, like car chases, fistfights, or shootouts, and ended up being a strong final film for Scott. It’s sad that it was his last, but the quality of Unstoppable did ensure his last feature film was a good one.

Rent on Apple TV

5 'Top Gun' (1986)

Starring: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer

Image via Paramount Pictures

Its long-delayed 2022 sequel may have been superior, but it’s still hard to argue against the original Top Gun (1986) being iconic. It is one of the most well-remembered movies of the 1980s, for better or worse, being instrumental in making Tom Cruise an even bigger star, and being one of the most high-profile films Scott ever directed; perhaps even the most high-profile and well-known.

As far as the narrative goes, Top Gun is surprisingly simple, and much of the time, it honestly doesn’t seem to be too concerned with having a distinct plot. There are rivalries between those training at an elite fighter pilot school, Cruise’s character falls in love, there is loss and heartbreak, and then a rousing, action-packed finale. It’s cheesy and dated, sure, but it all works and manages to be charming, and indeed, there are reasons why it inevitably has the kind of status it has.

Watch on Paramount+

4 'The Hunger' (1983)

Starring: Catherine Deneuve, Susan Sarandon, David Bowie

The Hunger is a cult classic vampire/horror movie, and one that pushes things pretty far overall. It has an eclectic cast that includes Catherine Deneuve, David Bowie, and Susan Sarandon, with the core premise being about a vampire couple that look desperately for help when one of them begins suddenly aging, even though the pair had otherwise remained the same age for centuries prior.

It stands out among other Tony Scott movies, being something that’s certainly heavier on horror than much of what he made, yet it still all works surprisingly well, and retains some of his signature style. It’s not your traditional vampire horror movie, by any means, but it’s a fascinating oddity and one that remains feeling quite underrated overall. Anyone who’s a fan of supernatural horror and/or 1980s movies owes it to themselves to check out The Hunger at least once.

Rent on Apple TV

3 'Man on Fire' (2004)

Starring: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Christopher Walken

Though Man on Fire does deliver when it comes to action and thrills, it might be the more grounded elements that work the best here, making this arguably one of the more moving and dramatic films Tony Scott ever directed. Narratively, it revolves around a bodyguard for a young girl who’s being targeted by kidnappers in Mexico, and the lengths he goes to in order to rescue her once the kidnappers eventually prove successful.

It's a movie that could fall into clichéd territory, but Denzel Washington’s commanding performance and Tony Scott’s sharp direction ensure Man on Fire never fumbles the premise it has. It really delivers when it comes to having a simple yet moving story that just about anyone can get into, to some extent, and it’s overall one of the strongest titles within Scott’s filmography.

Watch on Max

2 'Crimson Tide' (1995)

Starring: Denzel Washington, Gene Hackman, Viggo Mortensen

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

A genuinely gripping and extremely well-made war movie, Crimson Tide is all about being as intense as possible for most of its runtime. Movies about mutiny and movies about submarines had been made before, sure, but Crimson Tide combines the two to striking effect. The claustrophobia inherent in a movie that takes place almost entirely on a submarine is amplified when the conflict sees people onboard turning against each other, ensuring no one's having a good time.

To add to the stress, it's also a nuclear missile submarine, with the captain being someone who seems a little too willing to launch his missiles. It's a very engaging watch that proves riveting once it gets going, and seeing two acting titans like Gene Hackman and Denzel Washington play characters who clash in such a way also proves to be a sight to behold.

Rent on Apple TV

1 'True Romance' (1993)

Starring: Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper

Image via Warner Bros.

As a fast-paced, clever, and action-packed crime movie, True Romance really feels like it has it all, and is perhaps the greatest thing Tony Scott ever directed. It also might well boast one of the best casts of the entire 1990s, because some of the big names featured include Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer, Brad Pitt, Gary Oldman, Christopher Walken, Samuel L. Jackson (briefly), and even James Gandolfini, in a scene-stealing turn.

It's a movie about two young people in love, and their misadventures when they go on the run after getting on the wrong side of some very dangerous people. It manages to be both exciting (in the action department) and genuinely romantic, too, with every member of its huge cast getting at least one opportunity to shine. It's moving and overall a ton of fun to watch, and Tony Scott ended up being the perfect person to direct this Quentin Tarantino script (with True Romance coming out between Tarantino's own Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction).

Rent on Apple TV

NEXT: The Best Movies of the 2020s So Far, Ranked