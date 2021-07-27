Nostalgia is hot right now, and CBS Studios knows this given their greenlight to an animated reboot of the hit sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, according to Deadline. The series will be written and executive produced by Sanjay Shah, an executive producer and co-showrunner of another animated project, AppleTV+'s Central Park. The autobiographical sitcom will also bring back a key component of the original's charm, with Chris Rock expected to return to both narrate and serve as executive producer.

Shah has an extensive resume in both sitcoms and animated series, with producing credits on Fresh Off the Boat and Central Park, in addition to writing credits on both and Fox's beloved King of the Hill. He's also hard at work on a comedy centered on an Indian boy band. Late Night director Nisha Ganatra will be directing that project, which is based on the life of music industry heavyweight Savan Kotecha. The film, which is based at Universal with Marc Platt's Marc Platt Productions, currently does not have a release date.

Image via Apple

Related: The Best Shows to Watch on Peacock Right Now

Everybody Hates Chris premiered on UPN in September 2005. It eventually switched networks to The CW to finish out its six-season run, ending in May 2009. The series was nominated for three Emmy Awards across its seasons, and was also recognized by the Writers Guild of America as a nominee for writing in its debut season. Tyler James Williams, Terry Crews, Tichina Arnold, Vincent Martella, Tequan Richmond, and Imani Hakim made up the original's primary cast. The sitcom still runs in syndication on The CW, and can be streamed on Universal's streaming service Peacock.

There's no word on a release date or platform for this animated rendition of Everybody Hates Chris, though Paramount+ is thought to be a likely home as CBS Studios has the show up for grabs.

Keep Reading: Tyler James Williams on 'The Argument,' 'The Walking Dead,' and the Legacy of 'Everybody Hates Chris'

Share Share Tweet Email

'House of the Dragon': Olivia Cooke Describes Her "Complex" Queen in 'Game of Thrones' Prequel "People are gonna want to see the worst in her."

Read Next