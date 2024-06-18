This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Everybody Still Hates Chris just received a major update, according to Variety. The animated sequel to Everybody Hates Chris will see some of the cast members from the original series reprising their roles in the new comedy show. Chris Rock, Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold will be heard in the next chapter of the story, in a project that will continue to tell stories about Rock's experience while growing up in a working-class family. Crews and Arnold portrayed the comedian's parents in the live-action series, and while they will be able to reprise their roles for Everybody Still Hates Chris, the show has brought on new additions for the younger characters.

Tim Johnson Jr., Ozioma Akagha, Terrence Little Gardenhigh and Gunnar Sizemore have officially joined the cast of Everybody Still Hates Chris. The project was originally announced a couple of years ago, when Comedy Central stated that Rock would be given yet another opportunity to share his life experience with the audience that fell in love with the original series almost two decades ago. Everybody Still Hates Chris is scheduled to premiere on Comedy Central at some point later this year, before being available for streaming on Paramount+ down the line.

Everybody Hates Chris ran over the course of four seasons, with the pilot episode quickly establishing the younger version of the comedian portrayed by Tyler James Williams as someone who couldn't catch a break while dealing with bullying at school and the responsibilities he had due to his relationships with his family. The final episode of Everybody Hates Chris even had time to pay tribute to The Sopranos, before revealing that Rock's test results in high school wouldn't be revealed to the audience before the series went off the air. However, eagle-eyed viewers might've been able to figure out if the artist ended up passing the exam or not.