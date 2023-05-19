Ray Romano's hit series, Everybody Loves Raymond, continues to be one of television's most beloved dysfunctional families and is adored for its spectacular supporting cast including Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Doris Roberts, and Peter Boyle. Romano stars as a Long Island sports writer, Ray Barone, whose life with his wife and kids is anything but boring thanks to his older brother, Robert, and his parents who live right next door.

Even thoughEverybody Loves Raymond originally aired back in 1996, the sitcom has stood the test of time with memorable episodes and cheeky characters who audiences grew to love and consider almost members of their own families. Out of the show's 9 seasons, these are 10 of the best episode of Everybody Loves Raymond, according to IMDb!

10 'The Finale' - Season 9, Episode 16

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

In the series finale, Ray has to have his tonsils removed but knowing his family and their dramatics, he and Debra (Heaton) try to keep the minor procedure a secret. Of course, no one in the Barone family can keep a secret and when there are some slight complications during the surgery, everyone starts to wonder what life would be like without Ray.

'The Finale' has a perfect combination of heartfelt and humorous moments that is a fitting send-off to the beloved Barone family. The episode brought in the show's largest audience out of its nine-season run and was proceeded by a behind-the-scenes documentary of filming the episode that made it one of the top television series finales.

9 'The Bird' - Season 8, Episode 9

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

This year for Thanksgiving, Ray and his family are spending the holiday with Robert's (Garrett) new wife, Amy (Monica Heron) and her parents, Pat (Georgia Engel) and Hank (Fred Willard). Everyone surprisingly manages to get along but when a bird flies into the house and is killed by Pat, the families declare a civil (and ridiculous) war.

'The Bird' is an absurd Thanksgiving episode that tailors the history of the holiday to the families' current situation which is, of course, not in any way the same as the Pilgrims and American Indians. Between Ray's pathetic shirtless performance and Pat and Hank's politely spoken insults, 'The Bird' is hands-down one of the best Everybody Loves Raymond episodes.

8 'Pat's Secret' - Season 9, Episode 15

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Robert is shocked to discover that his mother-in-law, Pat, secretly smokes cigarettes and begs him not to tell anyone. He reluctantly agrees to keep his lips sealed but when Amy smells smoke on him, she and the rest of the family start to think that he's the secret smoker making it even harder for Robert to keep Pat's secret to himself.

As Robert tries to have his cake and eat it too, he winds up digging himself into a hole and striking comedy gold in 'Pat's Secret.' The episode was ranked by Variety as the second-funniest episode of any comedy series in the 2004-2005 television season and Garrett's top-notch performance in 'Pat's Secret' earned him a Primetime Emmy Award.

7 'Robert's Wedding' - Season 7, Episode 24

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

On the day of Amy and Robert's wedding, Amy's brother, Peter (Chris Elliot) tries to bury the hatchet between himself, Ray, and Robert over the past, but Robert isn't buying it and suspects he's up to something. While Ray keeps an eye on Peter for Robert, Amy learns firsthand what kind of mother-in-law she's getting when Marie surprisingly objects to the marriage.

Elliot reprises his role as Amy's quirky brother, Peter, who always manages to add fuel to a fire with his immature antics and pranks. While Ray's not-so-brilliant detective work and the multiple mishaps are the episodes' main focus, Robert and Amy's first dance together make 'Robert's Wedding' an unforgettable episode.

6 'The Angry Family' - Season 6, Episode 1

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

At a school open house, Ray and Debra's son, Michael, shares a story he wrote about a family who always bickers, which Ray and everyone thinks is about them. As the family argues over who is responsible for being the bad influence, they decide to go to counseling to try and work through the problem.

The Barone family makes the mistake of opening up in 'The Angry Family' but somewhere between all their accusations, they manage to make amends like any other family. 'The Angry Family' pits Debra and Ray against Frank (Boyle) and Marie (Roberts) and ensues into hilarious chaos as well as showcases the cast brilliant comedic chops.

5 'Debra Makes Something Good' - Season 4, Episode 18

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

When Debra makes braciole, everyone starts coming over to her and Ray's house to eat dinner including Frank and the family's best cook, Marie. As Debra is praised and donned as the family's new favorite chef, Marie starts to become jealous and feels as though she's being replaced by her daughter-in-law.

Debra and Marie have a rather interesting relationship and while they are usually at odds or arguing over Ray, they share one of the show's most heartfelt moments in 'Debra Makes Something Good.' Robert is the definition of a traditional Italian mother who never minces words or shows any sign of weakness but for one of the first times, she lets her guard down and confides in Debra.

4 'Baggage' - Season 7, Episode 22

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

After a weekend getaway in Connecticut, Debra and Ray have a three-week-long unspoken battle about who is going to put the suitcase away. While the still-packed suitcase sits at the bottom of the stairs, the husband and wife go to extreme lengths to try and get the other one to crack and finally put the luggage away.

Romano and Heaton go back and forth like two high schoolers engaged in a prank war that has all the characteristics of a classic screwball comedy in 'Baggage.' According to writer, Tucker Cawley, the episode was inspired by a real-life argument between him and his wife that they had over an empty suitcase. Cawley went on to win a Primetime Emmy Award for 'Baggage' which is also considered to be one of the series' funniest episodes.

3 'Lucky Suit' - Season 6, Episode 16

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

When Robert has the opportunity to join the F.B.I., Marie does everything in her power to keep him from getting the job and goes as far as to ruin his lucky suit hours before the interview. Robert returns discouraged by just as Marie thinks her plan worked, her hopes are dashed after the F.B.I. offers Robert the job.

While Marie has her minor flaws and overbearing side, everything she does for her children is always out of love. Of course, it's a treat to see her scheming backfire on her, but 'Lucky Suit' also takes a moment to address the real dangers and risks that come with a career in law enforcement as well as the emotional impact it has on their families and loved ones.

2 'The Canister' - Season 5, Episode 19

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Marie accuses Debra of not returning a canister she let her borrow and when Debra persistently insists that she already returned it, Marie shocks the family by apologizing to her. Just as Debra starts to enjoy her rare victory, she discovers that she still has the canister and decides to somehow sneak it back into Marie's house with the help of an unexpected ally, Frank.

Much like his son, Frank Barone is rarely capable of taking anything seriously and uses sarcasm and humor to avoid showing any kind of emotion. In 'The Canister,' viewers see a sentimental and heartfelt side of Frank that makes him even more lovable..... until he cracks a joke at your expense. Before Everybody Loves Raymond, Boyle was best known for his role as the monster in Mel Brooks' classic comedy, Young Frankenstein starringGene Wilder.

1 'She's the One' - Season 7, Episode 9

IMDb Rating: 9/10

Ray and Debra meet Robert's new girlfriend, Angela (Elizabeth Bogush) who is a beautiful and successful attorney and seems way too good to be true. While Robert thinks he's finally found his dream girl, Ray sees her do something that would burst his bubble, but it's such an outlandish thing that Ray has a hard time convincing anyone to believe him.

Between Ray trying to prove that he's telling the truth and Robert worrying about his family scaring Angela off, 'She's the One' is a classic Everybody Loves Raymond episode. The episode is a prime example of how sometimes too much family support can be counterproductive but despite the frustration, the family's intrusive ways lead Robert right to his future wife, Amy.

