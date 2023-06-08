Everybody Loves Raymond is a timeless-beloved classic that aired on television from 1995 to 2005. The show sheds light on the life of the Barone Family, led by Ray Barone (Ray Romano), and their comedic instances. The witty and hilarious writing, alongside a talented and diverse cast, made this show a fan favorite for many years.

Each actor in the show has contributed to the success of the series through their ability to bring their characters to life accurately. This article will discover the likability of each character in the series based on the audience's opinion.

10 Hank McDougall

Hank MacDougall (Fred Willard) is the romantic interest of Patricia McDougall and Amy's father in the show. He is well-liked for his ability to bring a humorous glint to any situation and to ease the tense atmosphere in the show.

Hank's uncanny ability to engage in playful banter with everyone, his anecdotes, and his playful nature brings a fresh atmosphere to the show and earns him a spot on one of the most-liked characters list.

9 Ally Barone

Ally Barone (Madyline Sweeten) is the daughter of Ray and Debra Barone in the series. Her character development in the show from a young child into a teenager strikes a sweet chord with the audience as she tries to navigate the ups and downs of life.

Ally often finds herself navigating the ups and downs of family and social life. At times caught between the antics of her parents and brothers, Ally provides a witty outlook on the family's problems while making the show all the more entertaining to watch.

8 Gianni

While not a main character, Gianni (Jon Manfrelloti) and his recurring appearances on the show add a distinct comedic tone. He is considered an exaggerative and eccentric character who always leaves an impressionable mark on the audience and the other characters in the show.

Gianni's quirks, replies, and facial expressions bring a new comedic point to the show, which makes the audience look forward to more interactions between Gianni and the other characters.

7 Geoffrey and Michael Barone

Geoffrey (Sawyer Sweeten) and Michael (Sullivan Sweeten) are the twin sons of Ray and Debra Barone in the series. Their innocence is highlighted on the screen, making their presence evident, even though it is limited in the show.

Micheal and Geoffrey's antics are relatable for any parent who has children as young as them. Their mischievous attitude and curious nature often lead to hilarious outcomes. The twins' well-received status among the audience is because of their adorable smiles and strong bond.

6 Amy MacDougall-Barone

Amy MacDougall-Barone (Monica Horan) is the wife of Robert Barone and a very integral part of the Barone family. Her down-to-earth personality and genuine kindness make her so likable, along with her unwavering support for her husband.

Amy's sarcastic and witty nature helps her navigate the quirks of the Barone family while offering encouragement to her husband and defusing any tensions, should they arise. Amy adds a fresh and relatable dynamic to the show.

5 Robert Barone

Robert Barone (Brad Garrett) is known for being the 'self-deprecating older brother' to Ray Barone. His comedic nature and vulnerability make him all the more relatable to the audience. His constant pursuit of love and validation adds depth to his character.

Robert is a kind and genuine soul who often finds himself overlooked in favor of his more successful brother. His trait of uplifting those around him while trying to come to terms with his insecurities makes him an integral part of the likable characters.

4 Marie Barone

Marie Barone's (Doris Roberts) character and her meddlesome behavior in her son's life is her defining quality in the show. Her character is considered overbearing and, at times, unbearable. However, Marie's antics are a testament to her dedication to her family.

She strikes a relatable tone with the audience, who seem to have people similar to Marie in their own lives. Apart from her meddling nature, Marie's cooking and emotional support for the family, and comedic one-liners work to put her on one of the most liked characters of the show list.

3 Debra Barone

Debra Barone (Patricia Heaton) is the wife of Ray Barone in the series. Her role as the matriarch of the family includes her dealing with the brunt of the shenanigans of her husband's family and her children as well. She balances the demands of family life while navigating the comedic ups and downs of the Barone household.

She occasionally clashes with her in-laws, but her devotion to her family remains unmatched. Her sarcastic sense of humor and witty personality is a breath of fresh air in the show, which resonates with the audience enough to make her one of the most likable characters in the show.

2 Frank Barone

While Frank may not exhibit the same warmth and easygoing nature as some other characters, his gruff exterior conceals a lovable and endearing personality. Frank's straight-from-the-hip and grouchy nature brings a unique flavor to the show. The audience always appreciates his unapologetic bluntness and brutally honest remarks.

Frank's portrayal of the grumpy yet lovable grandfather is one of the many reasons why the audiences love him so much. Frank's genuine love for his family, especially his grandsons, shines through in heartfelt moments. His unique bond with Ray and Robert's children, coupled with his occasional display of tenderness, adds depth to his character. He may not always be the most likable character in the series. However, his undeniable charm earns him a notable place in the pantheon of beloved sitcom characters.

1 Ray Barone

Played by Ray Romano, Ray Barone is the central character of the series and everyone's resident favorite father-husband-son. His frenzy of emotions, ranging from the occasional laziness and self-deprecating humor to dealing with everyday situations, makes him a fan favorite.

However, what truly sets apart Ray's character from the rest, is his unwavering loyalty towards his family. Despite the occasional conflict within the household, along with the meddling of his brother and outrageous demands from his parents, his devotion to his wife and children remains unmatched. Ray undoubtedly secures the highest ranking on this list.

