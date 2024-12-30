Running from 1996-2005, CBS' Everybody Loves Raymond was one of the most popular and best sitcoms of its era. It may have been an ensemble cast, including the likes of Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Peter Boyle, and Doris Roberts as Ray Barones' wild family, but with his name in the title, it was Ray Romano who was the lead. Those who watched might have loved the show, but we didn't always love Raymond himself. So many episodes of Everybody Loves Raymond saw Ray getting himself in trouble because of his own selfishness in how he treated his wife and the rest of his family. One of the show's best episodes even had Ray tape over his and Debra's wedding tape with a football game. That might sound like a well-worn sitcom plot device, but it actually happened to a writer for Everybody Loves Raymond, when he taped over his wedding video with episodes of the series he was trying out for.

'Everybody Loves Raymond' Is Based on the Life of Ray Romano and Phil Rosenthal

Close

There was a time when many sitcoms were developed around a popular stand-up comedian and their life. For example, in Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld plays a version of himself when he was a stand-up. There are also many additions to that world and its weekly episodes that come from the life of co-creator Larry David.

Everybody Loves Raymond works the same way. Ray Romano was a stand-up comedian who developed a series for CBS similar to his own life, right down to his brother. The creator and showrunner of Everybody Loves Raymond, Phil Rosenthal, told The Early Show in 2006 that most of the sitcom came from reality, adding:

"That was kind of the homework! We would go home early, we were home for dinner every night. All the writers. And the assignment was, 'Go home, get in a fight with your wife so we have a show for tomorrow!'"

Ray and Debra Barone are often fighting on Everybody Loves Raymond, almost always because of something dumb Ray has done. There is no better example of Ray's stupidity than the fourth season episode titled "The Tenth Anniversary." In it, Ray and Deb have had a nice date out alone to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. When they get home, Ray wants to go upstairs with his wife, but she wants to rewatch their wedding tape because it would be romantic. She puts in the tape only to discover that the nuptials have been taped over by a football game.

Deb is understandably pissed, and it's funny to watch Ray squirm over how badly he has messed up and how scared he is of the woman sitting next to him. As usual, Ray redeems himself to Deb and the audience by finding a way to fix things. Unable to get another copy of their wedding tape, he decides to have a filmed ceremony of them renewing their vows. Not surprisingly, he messes this up as well, forgetting to tape it or even write vows, but Ray saves himself by remembering Deb's favorite flower. This shows her that her husband truly does care.

Writer Aaron Shure Taped Over His Own Wedding With 'Everybody Loves Raymond' Episodes

Image via CBS

If Phil Rosenthal wanted his writers to go home and fight with their wives to come up with Everybody Loves Raymond plot ideas, writer Aaron Shure had him covered. In fact, he did even better by doing this before he was even a writer for the show. Shure described what happened during an appearance on ELR 360 Live. In his interview with Rosenthal, where the two met about the possibility of Shure coming on as a writer, the interviewee told the series creator how he had recorded episodes of Everybody Loves Raymond to learn the style and prepare for the possibilities of being a writer for them. In doing so, however, he accidentally used the tape his wedding video was on, thus erasing it. The accident helped get him hired. Phil Rosenthal told NJ.com that "Aaron lost points with his wife and gained them with me."

We know what happened to Ray and Debra in "The Tenth Anniversary," but what happened next with Aaron Shure in his wife and real life? The writer told ELR 360 Live:

"The story has a somewhat happier ending, which is that we were able to find the original footage and recover the wedding video. But then it has an even less happy ending because my wife and I are now divorced. Happily divorced, actually."

Shure smiled while saying this, showing that he had moved on from that sad moment and was okay. Say what you want about Ray Barone, but as Everybody Loves Raymond came to an end, he and Deb were still married. Almost 20 years later, we can only assume that they still are in their world where, fortunately for Ray, recording on video tapes is a thing of the past.

Everybody Loves Raymond is available to watch on Peacock in the U.S.

WATCH ON PEACOCK