Everybody Loves Raymond was one of the most popular sitcoms of the late 90s and early 2000s. Ray Romano's Ray Barone might have been a bit of a selfish dolt, but still we tuned in every week to see what trouble he'd get himself into, or to watch the chaos between his family, from his loving but put upon wife, Debra (Patricia Heaton), his good guy of a brother Robert (Brad Garrett), and his nearly insane parents, Frank (Peter Boyle) and Marie (Doris Roberts).

Many popular sitcoms of the era shared a world with a similar show on the same network. That's how we got Family Matters' Steve Urkel (Jaleel White) crossing over to show up on Full House, or Paul Reiser from Mad About You appearing on Seinfeld to talk with Kramer (Michael Richards) about his apartment. CBS' Everybody Loves Raymond was no different. Once upon a time, Ray Barone was seen in an episode of The Nanny. This was not done just to cross promote their shows, but as a way for Ray Romano to acknowledge his high school friend, Fran Drescher.

'The Nanny' Made Fran Drescher a Household Name

The Nanny debuted on CBS in the Fall of 1993. While it wasn't among the biggest and best shows on TV, it was up there, with an enduring popularity that lasted over six seasons and 146 episodes. Its star, Fran Drescher, became a household name due to everything from her acting ability, her charm, and that odd but infectious laugh.

The Nanny was a fun fish out of water story, with Fran Fine (Drescher) as a woman from Queens who becomes the nanny for an affluent family in New York. Fran isn't like these upscale, sophisticated people, but she begins to see this family as her own, their differences going from creating drama to making them closer. This being a sitcom, you need a romance, and The Nanny has one, as Fran becomes smitten with the fancy-dressed widowed father, Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy), before the two fall in love and eventually get married.

Fran Fine Runs Into Ray Barone at Her High School Reunion on 'The Nanny'

In Season 5 of The Nanny, Fran and Maxwell are engaged but not yet married. In the March 25, 1998 episode "The Reunion Show", Fran Fine goes to her high school reunion. It's there that she sadly discovers that all of her high school friends are getting divorced while she's getting ready to start her life. However, it's also there that she also runs into someone else she went to school with at Hillcrest High School, one Ray Barone.

Ray runs into Fran and her best friend Valerie (Rachel Chagall) in the food line. Val admits that she always had a crush on Ray in school. This sets up Fran for the low-hanging line of, "Who didn't? Everybody loved Raymond." Fran congratulates Ray on his family, and when Ray says he's just happy to be out of the house, the future Mrs. Sheffield calls him funny and fertile. Ray talks about buying a house and living across from his noisy parents, before Fran mentions that the unseen Debra is looking annoyed that he's taking so long.

'Everybody Loves Raymond' Also Exists in the Same World as 'The King of Queens'

Everybody Loves Raymond premiered on CBS in 1996 and would have been in its second season at this point. Ray Romano's appearance on The Nanny feels more like a promotion for his own show, with him telling everyone what it's all about through the dialogue, but it's still fun. It's even more entertaining to know that Ray Romano and Fran Drescher really did go to high school together. TMZ brought it up with Romano one time, with the sitcom star acknowledging the fact but confessing, "I didn't even know she was in my class 'til years later." So, while the two were in school together, they sadly weren't friends at the time.

Months earlier, Everybody Loves Raymond had their high school reunion episode, simply called "High School", which also takes place at Hillcrest High School. Unfortunately, Fran Drescher isn't part of this one. It's a shame, as she's shown to like Ray in The Nanny, but Everybody Loves Raymond's high school reunion episode shows Ray as being an uncool, dull nerd.

The Nanny wasn't the only show Everybody Loves Raymond crossed over with. They are most known for having the Barones appear on several episodes of The King of Queens, after its star, Kevin James, got his big start playing Ray's friend on Everybody Loves Raymond, although playing a different character from the one he'd later become.

Everybody Loves Raymond is available to watch on Paramount+ in the U.S.

