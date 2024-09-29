Comedians often have miserable upbringings. Such is their desire to shed comedic light on an often bleak world. One such comedian to have had a particularly tough childhood was Chris Rock, with the iconic stand-up and actor turning his pain into one of the most fondly remembered sitcoms of the noughties, Everybody Hates Chris.

Sadly, the series would come to an end in 2009, with millions of fans crying out for more and their calls being left unanswered for many years. Then, finally, in March 2021, a reboot was announced that would see Rock return, and, most excitingly, the stories turned into animation. Since then, production has been seemingly stuttering, with casting taking almost three years to be announced. Nevertheless, the time for the reboot to arrive is almost upon us, so with that in mind, here's a look at exactly where you can watch Everybody Still Hates Chris.

Image via Comedy Central

Officially, this long-awaited reboot premiered on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. This date was particularly exciting for television fans, with a selection of exciting series returning and new titles debuting. The One Chicago trilogy of series (P.D., Med, and Fire) all return for their 12th, 10th, and 13th seasons respectively. The Masked Singer debuts its twelfth outing, the Apple TV+ series Midnight Family premieres, and the hotly-anticipated documentary Mr. McMahon, about the controversial mind behind wrestling's biggest organization, debuts on Netflix.

Is 'Everybody Still Hates Chris' Premiering on TV?

Image via Comedy Central

Yes! Everybody Still Hates Chris made its debut on Comedy Central, joining the network's great list of hilarious shows, from South Park to Family Guy.

Is 'Everybody Still Hates Chris' on Streaming?

Image via The CW

Although an exact release date has not yet been announced, we do know that Everybody Still Hates Chris will be available to stream on Paramount+ sometime in the future. Paramount+ also hosts the original series Everybody Hates Chris, with the streamer just one of two that has a complete season set alongside Peacock, with many streamers unable to complete the first season.

Watch on Paramount+

For those who don't have a subscription and need one to indulge in this hilarious animated revival, a basic plan is available for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, or you can get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. For more information, check out the link below.

Paramount+ Plans and Prices

Can You Stream 'Everybody Still Hates Chris' Without Paramount+?

Image via The CW

Unfortunately, Everybody Still Hates Chris will only be available to stream on Paramount+. However, the original series is available via a selection of options alongside Paramount+, including the likes of Prime Video (via Paramount+), Hulu, Disney+ (via Hulu), and Peacock, as well as being able to purchase or rent via the likes of iTunes, Google TV, YouTube, and Vudu.

Watch the 'Everybody Still Hates Chris' Trailer

Although not a full trailer, a small sneak preview of the upcoming series was released recently and is available to be watched above. Alongside fans getting to taste Rock's iconic narration once again, this short clip gives lovers of the series a chance to fully indulge in the color-popping, eye-catching animation style. Executive producer and co-showrunner of Central Park, Sanjay Shah, is showrunning the reboot and discussed the animation of the upcoming series in an interview with Collider's Meredith Loftus at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

"I love animation. I've been working in animation for almost 20 years—King of the Hill, South Park, I worked on a Pixar movie, a series that's coming out next year, Central Park, for Apple. I’m biased. I’ve worked live-action, as well, on shows like Fresh Off the Boat. But animation lets us explore more in every way. You can use it to express emotions, to lean into fantasy moments. The camera can be anywhere. You can enter new worlds. Especially when considering how to do a reboot in a fresh way. This feels more like a reimagining, so we cannot depart from what made the OG show great and continue telling that story because there are so many stories left to tell. When [Chris and I] talked about what we would do with the show, we really gelled over stories that he still had to tell, and what we could do with the animation, but this allows this show to be its own fresh version of the OG show."

One aspect of the series the trailer doesn't quite give away is the plot of the show, although it is to be expected that the same iconic stories based on Rock's childhood will be back in full force. A synopsis for the series, albeit a vague one, reads, "The revival will once again feature Rock’s Adult Chris narrating stories inspired by his experience growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s". Speaking once again in the aforementioned SDCC interview, Shah shed some light on the plot, saying:

"I don't want to give too much away, but I think people should, especially fans of the original, be prepared for a lot of your favorite characters returning in surprising ways, finding our core characters in new situations, lots of Easter eggs . The show is also known for its music, and we have a new and unique approach to music on the show. We break structure a lot, which is another thing we get to do in a fun way in animation, so the shows don't feel formulaic. We really take advantage of the medium."

What's the 'Everybody Still Hates Chris' Episode Schedule?

Image via The CW

Although very little information is known about each individual outing, here is a look at the episode schedule for the expected ten installments of Everybody Still Hates Chris based on the small details we currently know, assuming episodes are released weekly.

Episode: Title: Release Date: 1 "Everybody Still Hates Block Parties" Wednesday, September 25, 2024 2 TBC Wednesday, October 2, 2024 3 TBC Wednesday, October 9, 2024 4 TBC Wednesday, October 16, 2024 5 TBC Wednesday, October 23, 2024 6 TBC Wednesday, October 30, 2024 7 TBC Wednesday, November 6, 2024 8 TBC Wednesday, November 13, 2024 9 TBC Wednesday, November 20, 2024 10 TBC Wednesday, November 27, 2024