Everybody Still Hates Chris has been in development for a long time, but Comedy Central has finally announced when viewers will be able to enjoy the animated series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will premiere on September 25. The popular television series that was inspired by the life of Chris Rock has found new life through a different medium. Just like Everybody Hates Chris, the new show will continue to tell the story of how a young man faces the curveballs life threw at him and became one of the biggest comedians of his generation.

It's been more than a decade since Everybody Hates Chris came to an end, but that won't stop some of the cast members from the successful television comedy from reprising their roles in the new animated series. Tichina Arnold and Terry Crews will once again step into the shoes of Rock's parents. Over the course of four seasons, the fictional versions of Julius and Rochelle gave Chris advice (Tyler James Williams) on how to deal with school, relationships, life and his future.

Besides the announcement regarding when Everybody Still Hates Chris would premiere on Comedy Central, the first image from the television series was released. The family can be seen trying to enjoy dinner at a restaurant. After Tyler James Williams brought the young version of Chris Rock to life in Everybody Hates Chris, Tim Johnson Jr. will voice the comedian in the upcoming show. The actor previously starred in Pacific Rim: Uprising.

The Continuation of a Legacy

With so many years passing between the premiere of Everybody Hates Chris and the release of the animated sequel, it would be logical for fans to question what would be different between the two projects. But Sanjay Shah, the showrunner and executive producer of Everybody Still Hates Chris is sure that the project will only continue the legacy of the original show. During an interview with Collider's Meredith Loftus at this year's edition of the San Diego Comic-Con, Shah talked about what audiences can expect from Everybody Still Hates Chris:

I don't want to give too much away, but I think people should, especially fans of the original, be prepared for a lot of your favorite characters returning in surprising ways, finding our core characters in new situations, lots of Easter eggs. The show is also known for its music, and we have a new and unique approach to music on the show. We break structure a lot, which is another thing we get to do in a fun way in animation, so the shows don't feel formulaic. We really take advantage of the medium.

The anecdotes depicted in both shows based around the life of Chris Rock would eventually lead to a very successful career in the entertainment industry. The comedian went on to voice Marty in the Madagascar movies. The adventures would eventually become one of the most successful franchises in the history of DreamWorks Animation. Rock has also starred in titles such as Amsterdam, The Longest Yard and the Grown Ups movies.

You can check out the new image from Everybody Still Hates Chris below, before the show premieres on Comedy Central on September 25: