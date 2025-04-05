An extension of its 2024 parent series John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A., Netflix’s new 12-week series Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney is one of the most ostensibly amateur celebrity talk shows you’ll ever see. Even though it’s riddled with household names, the show feels like a group project, which is precisely what keeps it interesting. Such is the case with most live performances and productions, where no one knows what’s going to happen once the show begins.

But thanks to John Mulaney’s familiar dry personality, his experience as a writer on live television, and his openness with the audience, Everybody’s Live’s best efforts to stitch together a legitimate series of collaborative entertainment make it a respectably authentic form of talk show that people should not be sleeping on.

‘Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney’ Is an Outlier in Talk Show Television