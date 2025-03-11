There’s always room for mistakes in Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney. Airing live globally, John Mulaney returns to his role as hostess with the mostest in a second reiteration of his 2024 live talk show special (John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.). While not much has been revealed about the show’s premise, one thing’s certain: there are no repeats. Whatever’s on the air, be it the random conversations he has with star-studded guests or the live calls that Mulaney will be taking in throughout the show, any mistake, screw-up, or misspoken verbatim is bared for the entire world to see. And that’s a big part of the show — it’s not supposed to be perfectly polished, it’s imperfectly fun and erratic.

Featuring new episodes airing for the next 12 weeks, the show follows a familiar late-night talk show format, featuring celebrity guests, and musical performances. The real magic lies in the comedian’s snappy wit and irreverent musings. Without further ado, here’s where you can watch and stream Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney.

Is 'Everybody's Live with John Mulaney' Premiering on TV?

No. Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney will only be available for streaming.

Is 'Everybody's Live with John Mulaney' Streaming Online?

Yes! Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney officially premieres live on Wednesday, March 12 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The series airs every Wednesday after that for 12 consecutive weeks.

Can You Stream 'Everybody's Live with John Mulaney' Without Netflix?

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. Just like most of the comedian’s specials, Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney is only available exclusively on Netflix. For those not on the streaming platform yet, check out the table below for pricing reference.

Watch the 'Everybody's Live with John Mulaney' Trailer

Somewhere in the city, in the middle of the night, a well-dressed man is standing in a car park all by himself. As the drone camera zooms in slowly, the man in the suit is none other than Mulaney, looking fit and dapper right next to a white Chrysler TC. Viewers can hear Mulaney going back and fro on the filming instructions, trying to time in his very important announcement: “Everybody’s Live is on Wednesdays live.” Although not much action is going on in the trailer, the fickle-minded and slightly clueless Mulaney speaks volumes about the premise of the show: unfiltered but endearingly authentic — all while looking stylish.

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney is a continuation of the comedian’s Los Angeles talk show endeavor back in 2024, John Mulaney Presents Everybody’s in L.A.. This time around, the show will be live globally with no delay. If that’s not enough spontaneity, the show will also be taking in live calls, making it the perfect setup for some impromptu conversations, unexpected surprises, and a dash of recklessness. Long-time friend Richard Kind, best known for his work on Argo, Gotham, and most recently Inside Out, serves as the show’s announcer.

Similar to Everybody’s in L.A., a live talk show like Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney wouldn’t be complete without a lineup of impressive guests. Confirmed to be joining on the first episode are Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, Cypress Hill, and personal finance columnist Jessica Roy.

Other John Mulaney Specials to Check Out Next

‘John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.’ (2024)

Having made its debut around the Netflix is a Joke Festival, John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. is when the whole Mulaney talk show endeavor got its original groundings. Premiering between May 3 to May 10, the limited series aired live, with fellow buddy Kind serving as announcer and sidekick. Living up to its title, most of the show is filmed primarily around the Los Angeles area. Following a typical talk show formula, the series consists of monologues, pre-taped sketches, guest appearances, and musical segments. Everyone’s invited, including comedians Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart, Sarah Silverman, Pete Davidson, David Letterman, Luenell, and Nikki Glaser.

But it’s not just the star-studded guests viewers can look forward to. Bringing in Mulaney’s trademark zaniness, the newly-minted talk show host also invited experts like lawyer Marcia Clark, hypnotherapist Kerry Gaynor, seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, and Dr. Emily Lindsey, Associate Curator at the La Brea Tar Pits. To sweeten the deal, each episode ends with a musical appearance, showing off Mulaney’s eclectic yet surprisingly impressive music taste: St Vincent, Warren G, Joyce Manor, Weezer, Los Lobos, and Beck. It seems like everyone in comedy is trying their bit in the talk show venture these days, but Everybody’s in L.A. boasts a natural absurdity that doesn’t feel too overwhelming thanks to its genuinely interesting conversations. It’s far from perfect, but it’s fun and real.