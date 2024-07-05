The Big Picture The musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie was successful in London's West End and had a strong presence in the UK and Ireland.

The film adaptation focused on staying true to the stage show while adapting it for the big screen.

The film's blend of musical styles and the casting of Max Harwood, discovered through an open audition, contributed to its success as a joyful and faithful adaptation.

Over the last decade, the movie-musical genre has been in a strange sort of fluctuation. 2012 saw the long-awaited film adaptation of Les Misérables become both a box office and Oscar darling and is generally regarded as a masterful take on the beloved property. Likewise, The Greatest Showman became a pop culture icon in 2017, with songs from the dreamy reimagining of P.T. Barnum’s story becoming mainstream hits. But then came a film that many consider the genre’s lowest point in recent memory: The 2019 disaster that was Cats. The film was so poorly received that the distinguished composer of the source material, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, had to get a therapy dog. With the dismal reception of Dear Evan Hansen following in 2021, studios began to take a different approach when it came to movie-musicals, particularly ones that were adapted from successful Broadway shows.

Film studios and distributors began to downplay the musical elements of the genre, both in marketing and within the actual production of the various works. When compared to the beloved stage shows upon which they are based, the movies that follow such a strategy tend to yield mixed (and more often negative) results. However, released in the middle of these two varying ages of stage-to-screen adaptations is Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Based on a popular musical that played in London’s West End theater district, and has subsequently toured the UK and Ireland, Jamie didn’t necessarily receive the same big-budget studio treatment that many of the aforementioned films did, but that’s exactly why the film works. The filmmakers made many creative choices that greatly benefited the material as it made the dancing leap from stage show to motion picture. Additionally, they did not fall into the trap of trying to rebuild the score and script to benefit "star casting," and, instead, cast based on the show itself. The result is a film that is joyous, true to the piece audiences love while remaining original and true to its new medium.

‘Everbody's Talking About Jamie’ was Popular On Stage Before the Film

Theater is a tricky business. According to The Economist, roughly 20% to 30% of musicals make back their sizeable investments. While most shows close after trivial runs, it explains why popular musicals on Broadway and in the West End are so frequently eyed by Hollywood. The Phantom of the Opera, has grossed more than $6.9 billion worldwide, per the show’s official site, and remains the longest-running show in Broadway history despite having closed last year. It was also a prime candidate for the big-screen treatment, and was released in 2004. Since then, other big named musicals to receive the same treatment have included Dream Girls, Hairspray, and Mamma Mia, with the long-awaited Wicked: Part One. While Everybody’s Talking About Jamie never made it to Broadway, the show was a hit in London’s West End theater district. It’s semi-biographical story of Jamie Campbell, and is partially based on the documentary, Jamie: Drag Queen at 16.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie follows Jamie New (Max Harwood in the film), a young boy with dreams of being a world-famous drag queen. While he receives plenty of encouragement from his loving mother, Margaret (Sarah Lancashire), his best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel), and a local shop owner/drag queen, Hugo Battersby/Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant), he is the subject of bullying at school, and is discriminated against by his teacher, Miss Hedge (Sharon Horgan), when news gets out that he wants to wear a dress to the school dance.

The show opened in Sheffield in February 2017, before transferring to the Apollo Theatre the following November, where it received glowing reviews. The Times compared the musical to the (at the time) recent Broadway hit, Dear Evan Hansen, and said “This is hit material, and it so deserved a chance to strut its stuff.” The show went on to run until 2021 at the Apollo Theatre, per BroadwayWorld.com, launched a UK tour in 2020, and was revived in London earlier in 2024. Despite never making it to Broadway, in 2021, Playbill.com announced the North American premiere would be staged in Los Angeles. The production ran from January 16-February 20 2022. With so much global success, the show, its score, and its characters have become well-known to theater lovers. As such, the film version had some big, sparkly red heels to fill. Luckily, the creative team was up to the challenge.

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Seamlessly Blended Musical-Movie Styles

No matter the medium, adapting a story for film is never easy. Whether it’s a book-to-screen adaptation, or stage-to-screen, each comes with its own challenges, musicals being among the most difficult. While some of the great classic pieces from Hollywood’s golden age took a more literal approach when it came to translating Broadway shows, 2002’s Chicago took a more stylized, almost fantastical route. All the musical sequences took place in the mind of Roxie (Renee Zellweger). It was a stroke of genius for that film in particular, as Roxie dreams of a life on stage. Since Chicago’s release, though, the style has become far too common, with Mean Girls (2024) being the latest to utilize it. It doesn’t make a lot of story sense for Mean Girls, and the approach now seems dated. At the opposite end of the spectrum is Dear Evan Hansen, which is handled so literally that a lot of the songs are relegated to montage overlays. However, that only makes the songs that are performed literally seem out of place. When Everybody’s Talking About Jamie entered production, it found a new sweet spot when it came to adapting the more “stage friendly” sequences.

The musical is filled with a mix of styles, including large ensemble dance numbers, belted ballads, as well as more intimate songs. Using one or the other of the previously mentioned methods would not have done the material justice. However, combining them all certainly did. Within the world of Jamie, the singing is canon, as Jamie shares songs with multiple characters. But there is still a touch of fantasy when it comes to the big ensemble numbers, as is seen in the very first number, “Don’t Even Know It.” It starts off with Jamie singing to himself, but as he dreams about his future as a superstar drag queen, the ensemble of students joins in. As they do, the lighting slowly shifts, and the atmosphere becomes more stage-like. With Jamie’s ambitions to be on stage someday, it makes perfect sense to utilize Chicago’s “fantasy world” method. The film is clever in its usage of the style, though. It never completely cuts away from the tangible world, only adjusting it slightly to fit the ensemble numbers. Doing so makes the more “literal” songs feel right at home alongside the dream-like ones.

A fine example comes along with the film’s third tune, “Wall in My Head.” Jamie sings this completely in the tangible world, as he reminisces on the disappointing relationship he shares with his father. In the same way, a large ensemble song would feel silly in the film’s practical setting, this beautiful and important number has no business in the world of Jamie’s mind. It’s a gorgeous expression of his heartache and desired triumph filmed with simple staging: Just Jamie, standing on a wall, singing out into the horizon. Not only does the sequence solidify the film’s overall style, it allows audiences to get to know Jamie on an intimate level through the purity of the song itself without any gimmicks, or deviation from what made audiences fall in love with the material originally. It also proved that musicals should rely more on the talent that can handle the material.

‘Everybody's Talking About Jamie’ Didn’t Rely on Celebrity Stunt Casting for Success

When it comes to musicals, movie studios have a tendency to rely on, well, reliability. Celebrity casting has long plagued the genre, as was the case with Russell Crowe in Les Misérables, and nearly the entire cast of Cats. While such decisions may seem safer as far as the box office goes (Cats excluded), the move tends to receive mixed reactions from audiences. While Everybody’s Talking About Jamie had an impressive roster that included Richard E. Grant in a supporting role, according to Entertainment Weekly, the picture’s producers held an open call to fill the titular role. And that’s how they met Max Harwood.

Harwood told EW that Jamie was his “first professional job in anything! Theater, film, TV.” He elaborated: “I didn't have an agent at the time, and I submitted via a self-tape for an open audition. And somehow managed to bag myself the role after about seven [rounds].” The open call proved to be the right casting method, as Harwood is undeniably the perfect Jamie. The role is not an easy one and required a strong, mature, yet youthful and charming voice, in addition to the ability to perform intense choreography. Harwood makes the role look easy, and effortless! He handles the songs with dignity and strength, which helps them feel natural.

On the acting front, Harwood brought a sense of realism and likability to the role. Harwood explained that he related to Jamie, telling EW: “Well, here's this 16-year-old boy who wants to be a drag queen. While shooting, there was a parallel there of me: It was my first job. And, you know, I've had a dream since a very young age of acting and entertaining. And I was on the journey of learning and growing in myself in the role. And we're both quite headstrong and know what we want.” While it would have been easy to play it safe and attempt to cast a big name in the role, Jamie’s creative team certainly made the right choice. Max Harwood brought a freshness to the role, and — for all those who loved the stage show — brought to life the beloved character like no one else could.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

