‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Trailer Celebrates a Unique LGBTQ Story

20th Century Studios has released Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and it was perfectly timed to arrive on National Coming Out Day. This uplifting and lovely movie musical is adapted from the West End musical of the same name with music by Dan Gillespie Sells and book and lyrics by Tom MacRae. Sells and MacRae are back for the movie adaptation as writers, with Jonathan Butterell, who previously directed a filmed version of the musical back in 2018, returning to the director’s chair.

The trailer introduces us to the titular Jamie, a gay 16-year-old boy living in Sheffield, England who dreams of becoming a professional drag queen. Stymied by his relatively conservative peers and teachers as well as a father who is unequipped to handle his son’s truth, Jamie forges ahead and tries to pursue his dreams. Jamie’s journey will not be easy, but it will be eye-opening, transformative, and ultimately a hopeful and celebratory tale of a young man unabashedly going after the life he wants to live and the person he longs to be.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie stars newcomers Max Harwood as Jamie and Lauren Patel as Jamie’s friend, Pritti. Harwood and Patel are joined by some famous faces you may know, including Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Lancashire, Ralph Ineson, Samuel Bottomley, and Adeel Akhtar. Both the musical and this new movie adaptation are inspired by the three-part BBC Three TV documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 directed by Jenny Popplewell (American Murder: The Family Next Door), which aired in 2011.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is set to hit theaters on February 26, 2021. Watch the uplifting trailer below. For more, here’s our updated 2021 movie release calendar.

For more, here is the official synopsis and poster for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie:

Inspired by true events, New Regency’s and Film4’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the film adaptation of the hit musical. Jamie New is 16 and doesn’t quite fit in—instead of pursuing a “real” career he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future, Jamie knows one thing for sure: he is going to be a sensation. Supported by his loving mom and his amazing friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.