Everybody’s talking about Jamie….and the newest trailer for his film. Amazon has released the second trailer for the movie musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and it’s filled with as much glitz and glamor as the studio can possibly pack in. Starring Max Harwood as Jamie New, the trailer previews a musical spectacular set to have audiences dancing in their seats — or maybe even jumping for joy.

The tale of a sixteen-year-old who wants nothing more than to be a drag queen, the trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie doesn’t hold back on drama or glitter. Audiences see young Jamie admitting his dream to himself, amongst the prejudice of his small, tight-knit community, and meeting his mentor in the form of Hugo Battersby, an enigmatic former queen played by Oscar winner Richard E. Grant. Struggling to figure out where to fit in at sixteen, Hugo — known as Loco Chanelle onstage — assures Jamie that no one knows who they are at sixteen, and that being who you want to be is infinitely better than being normal.

The film doesn’t ask permission to be itself, as Jamie’s best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) tells him — the trailer is filled to the brim with colorful dance numbers, giving us a peek at the hit songs written by Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae. Stuffed top to bottom with the glam that gets audiences up on their feet, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie isn’t backing down — not until everyone’s talking about it, anyway.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie opened on London’s West End in 2017 to rave reviews, being called “courageous and outrageous” and earning not only a UK tour, but productions in Korea, Japan, America, and Australia. Inspired by the 2011 television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, directed by Jenny Popplewell, the musical was nominated for five Laurence Olivier Awards, the UK equivalent of America’s Tony Awards for theatrical excellence.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie also stars Sarah Lancashire, Adeel Akhtar, and Shobna Gulati, with a screenplay from MacRae directed by Jonathan Butterell. The film will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on September 17. Check out the trailer for Everybody's Talking About Jamie below.

