The Significance of That 'Moon Knight' Song You Can't Get Out of Your Head

Warning: This article contains discussions of Dissociative Identity Disorder, child abuse, and the death of a child.

The Moon Knight series had a lot of brilliant elements, but one that stood out and remains with viewers to this day was a song that framed the show: "A Man Without Love" by Engelbert Humperdinck. The song appears in Moon Knight Episode 1, "The Goldfish Problem," and then again in the season finale, Episode 6, "Gods and Monsters" (no connection to the DCU's Chapter 1, but it is a fun coincidence).

"A Man Without Love" was originally a 1968 Italian single called "Quando m'innamoro," performed by Anna Identici, and quickly grew in international popularity as it was translated to several languages and performed worldwide, from Europe and Asia to the USA, with the English language Humperdinck version being recorded in the same year as the original and gaining prominence in the UK, rising to #2 in the charts and #19 on the US Hot 100.

It's fitting that the song took on several different lives after it's original as it mirrors the plight that Steven Grant, played by Oscar Isaac, also goes through in the Moon Knight series, but the similarities don't stop there. Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a humble museum gift-shop employee as he begins to experience visions of someone else's life. He frequently loses track of time, and soon learns that he has DID (dissociative identity disorder), and another persona, Marc Spector has been assuming control of their body and taking Steven on wild adventures beyond anything he could have imagined. The series features "A Man Without Love" prominently and when taking a closer look at the lyrics, it's plain to see why.

I can remember when we walked together Sharing a love I thought would last forever Moonlight to show the way so we can follow Waiting inside her eyes was my tomorrow Then something changed her mind, her kisses told me I had no loving arms to hold me - Verse 1

The story of Moon Knight is one imbued with solitude and a sense of loss and longing. Steven appears friendly and kind and displays clear interest in trying to build and maintain relationships with co-workers and possible romantic interests, but he either lacks the confidence to speak up or is rejected and forced to quietly work in the storage room away from others. Verse 1 echoes this sad loneliness and embodies greater meaning that is revealed throughout the series.

In Episode 1, Steven's attempts to reach out to others are repulsed, and by the series end, it is revealed that Marc is the primary personality, and he was married to Layla, though that relationship has become estranged due to Marc's disappearance. Marc's mother also passed away some time before the series begins, which means that despite Steven's attempts to reach out and call his mother, he had no recollection that she had died. The lyrics "Moonlight to show the way so we can follow" tie directly to Steven and Marc's relationship with Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon who has essentially enslaved the pair to become his avatar. The last two lines could be applied to the deterioration of Marc and Layla's relationship and Marc/Steven's loneliness, "Then something changed her mind, her kisses told me, I had no loving arms to hold me."

Every day I wake up, then I start to break up Lonely is a man without love Every day I start out, then I cry my heart out Lonely is a man without love - Chorus

The chorus speaks to the confusion and stress endured by Steven as he struggles with sleeping and a sense of losing control. In Episode 1, he employs every possible measure to try and avoid falling asleep and chains himself to his bed, while also setting up a series of traps to try and catch himself sleepwalking. He experiences memories that are incredibly vivid and cause him to question whether or not these are simply imaginative dreams or events that are actually happening, despite their fantastical nature.

Upon waking, Steven tries to analyze his apartment and traps for any minute detail which could reveal the truth about his visions. His state of mind is fragile, and he is struggling to come to terms with what is real. The chorus also repeats the narrative of extreme loneliness which is an ongoing theme for Steven before he is able to create a relationship with his alter Marc and gain more control and understanding about his situation.

I cannot face this world that's fallen down on me So if you see my girl, please send her home to me Tell her about my heart that's slowly dying Say I can't stop myself from crying - Verse 2

Verse 2 continues the narrative of a lack of control, the loss of loved ones, and the immense pressure that places on the individual. "I cannot face this world that's fallen down on me" could be seen as a reference to Steven taking the driver's seat in Marc Spector's life and the partition between their personalities which means Steven was unaware of Marc. The series reveals that as a boy, Marc had a brother named Randall, and the pair frequently role-played as characters from the fictional film Tomb Buster, with Marc assuming the role of the hero Dr. Steven Grant, an Indiana Jones type explorer-archeologist. In a tragic accident, Randall drowned as a child while playing in a cave with his brother and this resulted in an incredibly challenging relationship between Marc and his mother.

As his mother's toxic behaviors increased to the point of verbal and physical abuse over many years, Marc developed an alternative persona that could live without the burden of the abuse, and so Steven Grant, inspired by Marc's hero was born to live out a life without knowledge of the abuse or the passing of his brother. Altogether, this sadness and lack of control is expressed in verse 2, alongside the line, "So if you see my girl, please send her home to me," which could easily be applied to Layla.

Overall, "A Man Without Love" expresses a deep sense of loneliness and grief, longing for a lost relationship, and an awareness of a lack of control over the situation they have fallen into. All of this applies to the characters of Steven Grant and Marc Spector to varying degrees and helps to illustrate the emotional state of the characters. The confusion that accompanies the heartbreak is amplified by the separate and distinct identities of Marc Spector and Steven Grant as they attempt to come to terms with their shared life and find a balance, which could then in turn help them to overcome their loneliness and rebuild their relationship with loved ones that have been pushed away.

