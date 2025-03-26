There are movies that wind up shaping the pop culture landscape, movies that aren't appreciated when they are released but slowly turn into cult classics, and some movies that only certain people remember. Titan A.E. falls squarely into that third category, as it feels like I'm the only person who remembers this movie. It's shocking considering who's involved with Titan A.E.: animation legend Don Bluth was one of the directors, while the cast includes Matt Damon, Drew Barrymore, and Bill Pullman. If that wasn't enough, Titan A.E. features one of the boldest plots for an animated science-fiction adventure.

An alien race known as the Drej attacks the Earth, seeking to destroy a ship known as the Titan, which contains cutting-edge technology—and to achieve their goal, the Drej blow up the Earth. Yes, this is a movie that starts off with the Earth getting blown up. Years later, Cale Tucker (Damon) is grinding out a living on the edges of the universe when former soldier Joseph Korso (Pullman) approaches him. Korso gives Cale a ring that belongs to his father and contains the location to the Titan; it turns out that the Titan has the technology to build an entire planet. Despite all the ingredients for success, Titan A.E. wound up being a box office bomb...and I feel like it definitely deserves a better reception.

‘Titan A.E.’ Struggled With Multiple Production Woes

The funny thing about Titan A.E. is that it apparently was meant to be a live-action film, according to co-director Gary Goldman. "Titan A.E. originally was a live-action movie...two other directors had started the project. Pre-production was completed, but Don and the folks in animation redesigned a lot of the film," Goldman told Animation World prior to Titan A.E.'s release. In addition to redesigning the look of the film, Bluth and Goldman ended up having to merge 2D elements with 3D animation. On top of that, Titan A.E. had multiple writers including John August (Big Fish), Ben Edlund (The Tick), and Joss Whedon (who ironically would deliver a cult sci-fi series for Fox two years later with Firefly). August perfectly summed up the chaos of working on the film during a Polygon retrospective:

“I was writing that script in a vacuum...It was like I was doing a rewrite on a live-action feature. I wasn’t thinking about the animation on a daily basis."

There was also the fact that Titan A.E. was attempting to aim for a different kind of audience: teenage boys. Goldman is on record saying that no one under 8 should see the film, and he's correct: when people get shot with lasers, they either explode or blood flies out of them. On top of that, Cale and his love interest Akima (Barrymore) are both shown naked—something you wouldn't expect to see in an animated film. Despite its attempts to push the envelope, Titan A.E. wound up a box-office bomb that shuttered Fox Animation Studios and remains the last animated film that Bluth ever directed. Yet I remember watching and loving it when it first came out.

As A Sci-Fi/Animation Fan, 'Titan: A.E.' Was Right Up My Alley