Quickly becoming one of the biggest films of the year, A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once will soon be available for purchase on digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray. While you'll be able to find it digitally beginning on June 7, you can physically take home the mind-bending, universe spinning, non-stop action based feature starring Michelle Yeoh on July 5. With so many multiverse traveling options awaiting you, how you experience the breakthrough feature is entirely your choice. But, if you want our hot take, the best way is definitely going to be with the 4K UHD option, which will make you feel like the action is playing out right before you in your living room or home theater.

First landing in theaters on March 25, following a debut at where else but SXSW, the imaginatively colorful movie soon climbed to the top of must-see lists everywhere. The dark comedy centers on Yeoh’s character, Evelyn Quan Wang, a Chinese-American woman chasing down the American dream as the owner of a laundromat. Feeling rather burnt out on life, things get even more frustrating for Evelyn when her business is the subject of an IRS tax audit. In order to complete her intense taxes on time and defeat an omniscient world destroying being, Evelyn must tap into different versions of herself as she zips through space and time. Pulling together the story of Evelyn and her epic journey is a call sheet that includes Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Things get really freaky really fast, but in the best way: a way that includes hot dog fingers. You’ll just have to see it to get it!

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, aka The Daniels, served as directors for the movie which makes even more sense when you know the projects they’ve helmed in the past (we’re looking at you Swiss Army Man). Overall, Everything Everywhere All At Once brought in extremely positive reviews from fans and critics alike and now the creatively thought out piece can find its way into your home!

With preorders underway, now’s the time to get your hands on the blockbuster hit and take it home to watch over and over again. As of right now, no special features have been announced, but we’re going to keep dreaming, even just out of the hopes for outtakes with the leading cast of the over-the-top characters. If there are to be any updates, you know where to keep your eyes peeled for them, right here at Collider.

Audiences can preorder physical copies of Everything Everywhere All At Once on Amazon.

