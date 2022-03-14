Tim League, the founder of Alamo Drafthouse, is confident it'll be his favourite movie of 2022.

Following stellar reviews across the board, Everything Everywhere All At Once — Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert's (aka Daniels) sophomore feature follow-up to Swiss Army Man, starring Michelle Yeoh — has garnered yet another exciting award. Alamo Drafthouse, the renowned cinema-eatery chain that originated in Texas, has given the multiverse-traversing movie their first 'Drafthouse Recommends' of 2022 — an honour given to "a select group of films determined [...] to be innovative and essential," says the franchise.

It joins a stellar list, including the likes of Robert Eggers' The Witch, the James Baldwin doc I Am Not Your Negro, and Bong Joon-ho's industry redefining Parasite.

Drafthouse audiences will be the first to see the film since its premiere at South by Southwest last week, with exclusive preview screenings across the country on March 17. A limited coastal release is pegged for March 25, with screenings beginning at Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn and Alamo Drafthouse San Francisco, before expanding to additional locations in April.

Image via SXSW

RELATED: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Poster is a Mind-Melting I Spy Game Featuring Michelle Yeoh

Furthermore, from March 21, the chain is offering free screenings of Swiss Army Man across the country. "Guests can reserve their seats today by purchasing a food and beverage voucher that can be redeemed towards items off our full-service, in-theater menu," a press release reads. Also beginning on March 21, the chain will screen the Yeoh-starring "Hong Kong fantasy superhero extravaganza" The Heroic Trio, also in limited theaters nationwide.

Tim League, the founder of Alamo Drafthouse, says:

“I walked out of this screening and told anyone who would listen – ’ask me on December 31st,and I am quite confident that my opinion will not waver: Everything Everywhere All at Once is my favorite movie of 2022’. Breathtakingly beautiful, absurd, touching, guffaw-inducingly hilarious, layered, cerebral, and at the same time delightfully and brilliantly immature – it's like if Tim & Eric directed The Matrix. Good lord, I love this film.”

Everything Everywhere All At Once sees Yeoh play "an aging Chinese immigrant" who is "swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led," says the official synopsis. So basically: think Spider-Man: No Way Home, but with three Michelle Yeoh's pointing at one another, rather than a trifecta of web-heads. Reviews out of SXSW have been overwhelmingly positive, with IndieWire giving it an "A" review: "Here is an orgiastic work of slaphappy genius that doesn't operate like a narrative film so much as a particle accelerator," they say.

Everything Everywhere All At Home comes to theaters nationwide on March 25. Along with Yeoh, it stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenny Slate, and Harry Shum Jr.

Sam Elliott’s 'The Power of The Dog' Opinions Proves the Film’s Point Why doesn't Sam Elliott understand that there have always been gay cowboys?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Jack King (260 Articles Published) Jack King is a Senior News Writer at Collider. You can find his other work at GQ and Vulture. Twitter is @jackarking. Apologies in advance. More From Jack King