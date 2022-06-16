A few months after announcing the sale of hot dog finger gloves, A24 is officially selling Auditor of the Month Trophy Candles from their smash hit Everything Everywhere All At Once. The trophy appears in the film multiple times, first hiding on IRS inspector Deirdre's (Jamie Lee Curtis) desk, but most prominently in a fight scene towards the middle of the film that makes shocking use of the trophy in ways most audience members could not have expected. The trophy candle is now available to preorder on A24's website, where it'll set you back about $60. The candle is expected to ship around early August.

The trophy candle comes in a fancy white box with a blue ribbon plastered down the middle. Inside the blue ribbon are the words "AUDITOR of the Month." The candle looks identical to the trophy in the film, which oddly resembles, well, a butt plug. It is made of 100% beeswax and handmade in New York.

The hot dog finger gloves, which are featured in a series of sequences that star Michelle Yeoh referred to as the "most beautiful love story", are sold out, but A24 is selling lots of different Everything Everywhere All At Once merchandise as well. This other merchandise includes googly eyes, a Tax Season Zine by Daniels, a pin dubbed "Michelle Universe Pin," and a T-shirt that displays the A24 logo made up of googly eyes. In addition to Everything Everywhere All At Once merchandise, A24 sells some very fun items from many other popular titles as well. Featured on the film distributor's website are a red duffel bag that features the face of Pearl from X, a puzzle of Charlie's severed head from Hereditary, and the book Star Child, which is featured in C'mon C'mon.

Everything Everywhere All At Once, directed by the filmmaking duo Daniels, is now A24's highest-grossing film both domestically and globally. The film uniquely explores the idea of the multiverse using slapstick comedy and heartwarming family drama that is sure to bring a tear to your eye. Everything Everywhere All At Once is now available digitally as well as playing at area theaters and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on July 5. Check out the images of the candle available for purchase at A24 down below.

