We may only be nearing the halfway point of 2022, but it is going to be hard for any movie this year to be as beloved as Everything Everywhere All At Once. Acclaimed by both fans and critics, the film has been praised for its creativity and unique take on nihilistic themes, while also proving to be one of the most hopeful and uplifting movies in recent times.

Everything Everywhere stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a laundromat owner struggling to keep her business afloat while the relationships with her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) and daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu) crumble. Soon enough, Evelyn discovers she exists within the multiverse and is merely one version of herself. Throughout the film, countless representations of Evelyn are shown, including the surreal and the animated, and many of these Evelyns could easily star in their own film. For the purpose of this list, only the more substantial and best Everything Everywhere All At Once universes will be discussed.

10 The Alphaverse

The origin point for where all the multiverse shenanigans in EEAAO began, the Evelyn and Waymond of the Alphaverse are the creators of the technology that allows multiverse travel. Alpha Evelyn's mistreatment of Alpha Joy, forcing her to engage in an abundance of "verse-jumping," caused her mind to break apart, resulting in the threat to the multiverse that she now presents.

While the concept of a future that is falling apart due to meddling in different universes is a cool idea, its desolate apocalyptic setting is nothing new. The Alphaverse works as the setup for the main film's plot, and the relationship between Evelyn and Alpha Joy/Jobu Tupaki, even though it is among the least interesting of the film's different universes. The Alphaverse perfectly complements "normal" Evelyn's journey but does not need its own standalone film.

9 The Sign Spinner Universe

A not-too-interesting universe that appears more than once in the film, the sign spinner alternate reality is exactly what it sounds like. Evelyn has a talent for spinning signs for a pizza restaurant, which the protagonist manages to use during one of the first few times she's practicing her verse-jumping abilities.

While it may seem completely bland when fans first think about it, the sign spinner universe raises some important questions about Evelyn's life. Did she ever start the laundromat business (and fail)? Where are Waymond and Joy (does she even exist here)? It could be a great movie where not much happens except for a bit of slice-of-life drama and the struggles that come with a minimum-wage job, and Yeoh's fans would probably still watch it.

8 The Maid Universe

While Evelyn is attempting to escape Jobu Tupaki's henchmen, fans get a glimpse of a universe where she is a maid at the IRS office. One of the higher-ups there happens to have a secret sex room, which Evelyn knows about because she has the unfortunate task of cleaning it. This comes in handy when the protagonist verse-jumps into that office and uses the secret sex room to end a fight with one of Jobu's goons.

Evelyn's job in this universe is slightly more attention-grabbing than her sign spinner gig, as there's at least some juicy office drama. How does Evelyn keep her boss' secret safe from the rest of his colleagues? Do Joy and Waymond know this is part of her day job? Where does Deirdre (Jamie Lee Curtis) fit into this equation – could she be right outside the door?

7 The Cat Universe

Appearing for a split second during the now-iconic multiverse scene is what looks to be an intriguing cat universe. Assuming that it's Evelyn in the frame that's also a TV screen, her human head has been replaced with a cat head. What's more, she seems to be a news anchor. These two major changes must mean that Evelyn's life looks completely different in this universe.

It would be fascinating to see the events that led to Evelyn's career in journalism, and how that fast-paced life would affect her relationship with her family. Her issues with Joy and Waymond may not be too different here. Of course, and more importantly, anyone who says they wouldn't want to watch a cat version of EEAAO would be lying.

6 The Animated Universes

There are two animated universes in Everything Everywhere All at Once, with the first one appearing early when Jobu is revealing Evelyn's ability to be "everywhere" like her. This first universe is a child-like drawing, which is fun to watch, but not as mesmerizing as the second animated universe, which appears towards the end during the incredible montage that represents Evelyn's merge with her various versions.

This purple-tinged bleak animated universe looks like a scene out of an absorbing cyberpunk movie set in a cynical urban landscape. Is Evelyn an overworked mother here or perhaps a chain-smoking small business owner? Honestly, it could have the exact same plot as EEAAO as it is and fans would likely still want to watch it, just to see the film rendered in this stunning animated style.

5 The Singer Universe

After a childhood accident leaves her blinded (though the violence is kept off-screen, it is still a squirm-worthy moment), Evelyn develops her vocal abilities. Under the guidance of her father Gong Gong (James Hong), Evelyn grows up to be a professional singer, and the film peeks into this universe and sees her performing at a live concert in front of a large crowd.

Every universe in Everything Everywhere All at Once is special in its own way, and while this universe is not present for long, it is hinted that Gong Gong may be a bit of a controlling manager. A film telling the story of Evelyn's rise to stardom could focus on this relationship, similar to how Everything Everywhere focuses on the relationship between Evelyn and her own daughter. The highs and lows of Evelyn's career could also be told as a musical, allowing Yeoh and the rest of the talented cast to show their singing chops on and off the stage.

4 The Martial Arts Movie Star Universe

In this universe, Evelyn refuses to run away to America with Waymond when they are young, resulting in the end of their relationship. This alternate turn of events leads to Evelyn becoming adept at martial arts after an attempted mugging, eventually becoming an action movie star. "Normal" Evelyn uses this universe to gain fighting abilities to defend herself, though in the finale the film subverts the action genre as Evelyn wins by using kindness instead.

This homage to Michelle Yeoh's real-life career is obvious, as Evelyn's international renown as an ass-kicker resembles Yeoh's. Everything Everywhere's directorsare respectful in their representation of this universe, keeping the similarities between Evelyn and Yeoh superficial, rather than delving into her real-life history. However, a loose take on Yeoh's life could be great if told similarly to Nicolas Cage's in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, reflecting on her career in a comedic way. Any excuse to see Yeoh kicking more goons in the face.

3 The Raccaccoonie Universe

One of Everything Everywhere's most hilarious moments is this callback to Evelyn's misremembering of Ratatouille as "Raccaccoonie." In a universe where Evelyn works as a teppanyaki chef, she discovers one of her co-workers, Chad (Harry Shum Jr.) is secretly controlled by a raccoon, allowing him to become the professional chef he always wanted to be. With their scheme revealed, Raccaccoonie's first reaction is to order Chad to murder Evelyn.

A very funny parody of the Pixar classic, the fact that Raccaccoonie says "she's seen too much, you know what to do" hints that this situation has occurred more than once. Has Raccaccoonie silenced people before, perhaps with the same cleaver Chad is forced to threaten Evelyn with? Maybe to hide their misdeeds they incorporate the bodies of their victims into their dishes, and from there into the bellies of their adoring customers? A horror comedy based on Ratatouille could be a great time full of dark humor and disturbingly delicious dishes.

2 The Rocks Universe

In the middle of all the wild action and multiverse jumping in Everything Everywhere, there is a quiet scene that helps to elevate all the wild moments that surround it. Finding themselves in a universe where life was never born, Evelyn and Jobu Tupaki exist as rocks. Despite not being able to speak, the two rocks share a conversation (represented through subtitles) that touches on some of the film's heavy existentialist themes, such as the meaning of life and if living is even worth it.

A beautifully subdued moment amongst the film's over-the-top sequences, the Everything Everywhere All At Once rocks have become iconic, and the rockverse is ripe for nihilistic storytelling. It's a wonder that an indie film about the inner monologues of rocks does not already exist, as films such as Rubber have already touched upon the feelings of inanimate objects. Perhaps the rockverse could lead into a film about existentialism where Evelyn's piñata self from another universe comes to life at a children's birthday party, needing to preserve the candy inside her to stay alive.

1 The Hot Dog Finger Universe

A universe where human evolution took a different turn, resulting in everyone possessing hot dog fingers filled with ketchup and mustard. This sequence has proved to be one of the film's most popular, as even Andrew Garfield has been spotted out in public wearing hot dog fingers to support the film. In this universe, Evelyn is in a relationship with Deirdre, the IRS agent who is investigating her in the main universe.

Despite sharing a home together, it is clear that the couple has fallen on hard times, with Deirdre on the verge of leaving. Despite the absurdity of their limbs, the time spent in this universe is touching as fans are given an insight into their failing marriage and how they eventually fall back in love. Out of all the universes in Everything Everywhere All at Once, who wouldn't want a feature-length romantic drama starring Yeoh and Curtis as a married couple, with or without hot dog fingers?

