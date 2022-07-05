In celebration of the release of acclaimed action-comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD today, Lionsgate decided to treat fans of the surreal adventure with a blooper reel video which suggests that the cast and crew had as much fun making the movie as we had watching it. The story centers around Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a woman who has her world turned upside down when she learns she can travel between parallel universes.

Not that we need a blooper reel to laugh with Everything Everywhere All At Once: We’re talking about a movie that has people with sausage fingers, talking rocks, Raccacoonie, a giant void bagel… not to mention the verse-jumping triggers. So what’s most surprising is the fact that the cast managed to keep a straight face while working through all the bizarre and laugh-out-loud elements of the story.

The blooper clip starts with main cast members Yeoh and her onscreen husband Ke Huy Quan just being silly in between takes. The clip also shows Quan having fun with a fanny pack as they filmed the movie’s first big action scene. In another segment, Yeoh is not able to keep it together while Harry Shum Jr. runs through the streets screaming for Raccacoonie while she’s “driving” him. Then, the clip shows Jamie Lee Curtis and Yeoh trying to learn the reins of the story’s quirkiness without cracking up – an attempt that was clearly unsuccessful.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as "The Daniels". They have previously helmed other surreal projects such as Swiss Army Man and The Death of Dick Long. With the new movie, however, the duo of directors made history as the title quickly became independent production company A24’s biggest hit, with over $90 million raked in the box office worldwide.

The movie has also been frequently cited as one of the year’s best, and it kind of stole the multiverse thunder from Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as it really explored the wild possibilities of parallel universes while the mega-blockbuster starring Benedict Cumberbatch barely had fun with the concept.

In this universe, Everything Everywhere All At Once is released on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital, Blu-ray + Digital, and DVD today.

You can check out the blooper reel below: