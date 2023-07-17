A24 is set to release a new collector's edition of Everything Everywhere All at Once, one of last year's most popular movies and the clear winner of this year's Academy Award ceremony. Set to start shipping by August 7th, the package will include a 4K disc, as well as a regular Blu-ray presentation, allowing audiences to enjoy this journey once again in the format of their choosing. Regarding bonus material, this version of the film will include a couple of documentaries diving deep into how the movie got made, as well as directors' commentary and two short films made by The Daniels before this project.

Everything Everywhere All at Once follows Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a middle-aged woman who is disappointed with how several aspects of her life turned out. Everything changes when an alternate universe version of her husband, Waymond (Ke Huy Quan), reveals to her that the multiverse is real, and that he has managed to use special technology to reach her. Aware that she could now explore infinite possibilities that could take her away from her boring routine, Evelyn takes the opportunity to jump across dimensions in a deep exploration of her own choices.

Out of eleven nominations at this year's Academy Awards ceremony, the movie managed to take home seven accolades, cementing its place in Oscar history by the time the show was over. The major categories dominated by Everything Everywhere All at Once included Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing. Even in categories where it had already taken the gold, the movie received extra nominations, as Stephanie Hsu was also running for the Oscar Jamie Lee Curtis ended up winning.

Love Felt Throughout Different Dimensions

The central relationship of the movie is the one between Evelyn and her daughter, Joy. The pair doesn't seem to agree on anything, with Joy building a life of her own far away from the plans her mother had for her, in an endless cycle of discussion that drove the family apart over the passage of time. The journey across the multiverse allows Evelyn to gain a different perspective on what is actually important for her, allowing her to break free of some of the obstacles that kept her from being truly happy. The Collector's Edition of Everything Everywhere All at Once will cost $45.

You can check out Collider's interview with Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis below: