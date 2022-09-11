Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had the chance to interview the cast of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, where the film made its world premiere ahead of its wider release on the Roku channel on November 4. While talking to the film's star, Daniel Radcliffe, Nemiroff asked him for his thoughts on the success and early Oscar buzz surrounding Everything Everywhere All at Once which was written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, praising the duos' emotional mind and reality-bending film by calling it "incredible."

Radcliffe has previously worked with Kwan and Scheinert, known collectively as the Daniels, starring in the duo's first feature film the 2016 black comedy Swiss Army Man alongside Paul Dano and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. When asked by Nemiroff about the film's success and future when it came to Academy Award accolades, Radcliffe said:

But I think it's... It's impossible to deny what that film's done, and how they've made this insane film full of the biggest ideas, and the craziest storytelling. But it's also still incredibly beautiful, and heartfelt, and funny, and fun the whole time. It's the best film I've seen in years. It should be up for all of them, I think. And, yeah. It makes me... It's weird to have one of my favorite films directed by people I know now. It's very... It's slightly awkward. I feel weird telling them about it, but it is. It's incredible.

Radcliffe is far from the only one who is heaping praise upon Everything Everywhere All At Once, with the film being regarded as one of the best and most inventive films, not just this year but in recent memory. The film is the first one to be distributed by A24 to pass the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office. The film has been praised for its representation of minority communities as well as its unique and stylish presentation and emotionally impacting story. The film sits at a staggering 95% on Rotten Tomatoes with Collider’s Ross Bonaime giving the film an "A-" in his review, saying that is “It’s rare that a film crams as much into it as this one does, yet without feeling overstuffed or ridiculous for the sake of being audacious. There’s a real determination and intention to every chaotic choice, a method to this madness that ultimately makes Everything Everywhere All At Once one of the most ambitious and ballsy films in recent years—maybe even ever.”

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story premiered at TIFF 2022 on September 8 and will be making its way to the Roku channel for free on November 4. Stay tuned to Collider for future interviews from the film festival in the coming days. You can check out the trailer for the new movie starring Radcliffe down below.