The music-video-to-film-director pipeline is a tried and true path for many filmmakers. Anyone that enjoys deep dives on IMDb or falling down a Wikipedia rabbit hole has had the "I had no idea they made that!" moment. Spike Jonez, before gracing the world with Her or Being John Malkovich, turned out pieces for Daft Punk, Weezer, Sonic Youth, and many others. Francis Lawrence, most notable for helming three out of four Hunger Games blockbusters, boasts a massive catalog of music videos — Lady Gaga, The Black Eyed Peas, and even Avril Lavigne's iconic "Sk8er Boi." One can often go back and connect a direct line between the director's early visual style and their present-day, more heavily financed work. In other instances, you'd never make the connection had their name not appeared in the credits below the YouTube video — no one could've guessed that the precursors to Mark Webb's Amazing Spider-Man flicks were multiple stints with My Chemical Romance.

No early work feels more fitting upon re-watch than that of Daniels, the writer/director duo swiftly emerging as titans of the industry. For the past few months, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert have been gallivanting all around, collecting their well-deserved flowers for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Before that, the wholly original Swiss Army Man jolted their exponentially swift career rise amid equally impressive (albeit less known) works. Whether you're caught up on all of their creations, or Everything Everywhere is so far your only acquaintance with the pair, their signature visual insanity ingrains itself in the mind upon first glance. Like a mob of rabid Black Friday shoppers, studios are likely clamoring to partake in whatever venture Daniels aims to create next. Until then, if you find yourself craving more, you're in luck. The magic of Daniels has been around longer than you may have known, in the breadth of music videos graced by their vision. After diving into some heavy hitters, you'll be on your way to knowing all things Daniels.

DJ Snake, Lil Jon — "Turn Down for What"

Sitting at over one billion views, a considerable portion of the world knows this one. Like barreling through a multi-night bender, "Turn Down for What" starts off-the-wall and stays that way. Overtaken by the music, the lead character bursts through a roof and casts off on a dance rampage. It's almost a zombie flick, except the virus is hip thrusting. Controlled by decidedly specific parts of their bodies, soon no one in the video can resist the fervor fever. It's a catchy track; there's no denying. Although it's almost too fun to want to analyze, there are definite signs of Daniels' emerging style. The fast pans, fantastical prop usage, and swift switches between slow motion and speeding frames — all used to wonderful effect in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Battles ft. Gary Numan — "My Machines"

Though Everything Everywhere is a visual odyssey across the multiverse, the bulk of the film is set in two of the most mundane spots imaginable: an IRS office and a laundromat. However, not one moment is dull; any place in the world can be full of wonder. Cleary, Daniels has known this secret for some time. Their video for "My Machines" sets our eyes on a pair of escalators in a mall, and here it remains throughout. On par with the musical creativity of Battles, Daniels can turn any vignette into an evocative, high energy scene.

The Shins — "Simple Song"

The most narratively focused of their music videos, "Simple Song" blends a cinematic feel with home-video style footage to portray a family reeling through memory. Packed into just over four minutes, we have a full story of a family bruised but bonded. In a posthumous video message, a patriarch informs his descendants that none of them will inherit the home automatically. Instead, they must search the house for the hidden deed, and the champion will win the estate. It's all a ruse, however. The house is to be demolished, and the family is left with nothing but each other — the scavenger hunt an inadvertent search through their connection all along. Again, all of this is told in just over four minutes.

Manchester Orchestra — "Simple Math"

Arguably one of Manchester Orchestra's best, "Simple Math" is a beautifully haunting piece that is further bolstered by the addition of Daniels' expertise. Starting with a car wreck, pulled off with keen prowess, it's an achievement of both imaginative and technical skill.

There's something extra special that comes along with this music video, though. In what appears to be an old YouTube channel owned by Daniels, seemingly abandoned 11 years ago, there are only two videos. One of them presents a rare opportunity when it comes to prolific filmmakers — a video of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert detailing and acting out their plans for the "Simple Math" music video. According to the description, the video was recorded three weeks before shooting began, so that the record label and the band could better imagine the duo's vision. Rarely do we get to see the early stages of a director's process, and Daniels have graciously provided a criminally under-viewed glance into their minds. (Currently, the video sits at under 9,000 views.) Here it is abundantly clear why Daniel and Daniel work so brilliantly together. The two of them seem to share one mind as they bounce the narrative back and forth like an Olympic relay, and it's no surprise that their collaborative path has lasted all these years.

A Career Spanning Everything, Everywhere

These videos account for just a taste of what Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert have conjured over the years. Get to Google and gear up to wade through all the Daniels insanity out there, and anticipate all that's to come from the duo's unique minds. Everything Everywhere All at Once approaches this year's Oscars with 11 nominations, and from what we've seen, many of those nods are safe bets.