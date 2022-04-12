Everything Everywhere All At Once is taking the world by storm and now fans of the A24 film can buy their own hot dog finger gloves! Yes, it makes sense if you've seen the movie. On the official A24 website, the gloves are on sale for $36 dollars and include a box that has pictures of star Michelle Yeoh holding her hot dog fingers up and sitting with co-star Jamie Lee Curtis in this universe.

The site starts off the product description with "Together, life can be so delicious!" and then goes on to describe them as a "pair of latex gloves with hot dog fingers, as seen in Everything Everywhere All at Once. One size fits most." In the hot dog finger universe, Yeoh's character Evelyn Wang finds herself in a relationship with Curtis' Deirdre Beaubeirdra. Though they are foes in other timelines, in this world, they found comfort in each other and it is how Evelyn learns (throughout all her timelines) to embrace those around her.

Was the hot dog finger universe strange? Obviously, everyone had hot dogs for fingers and had to use their feet to do a lot of things since you know...hot dogs aren't the best for getting things done. But it was an important aspect of Evelyn's story and, outside of the googly eyes that have become associated with the film, they're the most recognizable part of the film by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as The Daniels.

Is this going to help everyone cosplay as Evelyn and Deidre at upcoming conventions? Hopefully! The movie, which is still only out in select theaters, has been getting rave reviews, and rightfully so. The Daniels brought to life a heartfelt look into the multiverse of possibilities and Yeoh has shown time and time again just how amazingly talented she is. Yeoh as Evelyn not only gives us the action star we've seen in the past, but she also played a woman just struggling to accept her life and the world she's living in in a captivating performance.

Evelyn hated her life and hated what she was doing and was shown all the different ways her life could have been different and while we got to see her explore her power through all of them, they all helped her to grow her relationships with her family (played by Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and James Hong).

So get your hot dog finger gloves today and let's all go see Everything Everywhere All At Once as if we lived in the world of hot dog fingers.

