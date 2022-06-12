The little indie that could, Everything Everywhere All At Once has proved to not be so little after all, after becoming A24's highest-grossing movie at the global box office. The film, which is still in theaters after being released back in March, delighted audiences and critics alike with its creative mash of unlikely genres including sci-fi, martial arts films, and heartwarming family drama. The filmmaking duo behind the film, who go by Daniels, were able to create poetic metaphors while serving up a fair share of slapstick and gross-out humor.

The legendary Michelle Yeoh, who starred in the groundbreaking martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon over 20 years ago, gives a phenomenal performance as lead protagonist Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Yeoh recently spoke to Variety and opened up about how she personally feels about the mind-bending film and what the process of filming some of the more surprising scenes was like. About one of the strangest sequences of the film, Yeoh said:

“The hot dog scene is the most beautiful love story in that universe. We had these hot dog fingers; this is where I believe that filmmaking is a complete collaboration on all the different levels. It’s never about one person or two people or whatever it is. It is a true collaboration. And when you work with someone like Jamie [Lee Curtis], we looked at one another and said, ‘Let’s go for it.’ This is the scene where we’re going at it with our hot dog fingers, and those things are like hoses. They’re made to fit, but they’re made of silicone. The next day she came back and was covered in bruises and I asked her if she had had an accident. She had all these bruises on her thighs from just going for it.”

Yeoh also spoke about one of the more unconventional fight scenes in the film, saying:

"The Daniels are unapologetic when it comes to the raunchiness. They’re really going to fling around dildos in a fight. Going into it, I couldn’t imagine it, but I believed in them and I trusted them. When you do something like this, you have to believe in it, otherwise, it just doesn’t work. And we all dove into it together. [The script said], ‘She pulls out two butt plugs simultaneously.’ I thought ‘How the hell am I going to do that?’ But it’s all about timing.”

Everything Everywhere All At Once tells the story of a middle-aged Chinese-American immigrant who realizes she is the only hope in stopping the multiverse from being destroyed while being audited. The film is still playing in theaters nationwide and was just released digitally on June 7, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on July 5.