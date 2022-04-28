Get ready to literally see 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.'

If you missed your chance to have your mind blown while watching the trippy multiverse sci-fi flick, Everything Everywhere All at Once, in theaters, we have some great end of the week news for you! The brain-bending feature is heading back to IMAX theaters with even more show times added meaning you’ll have ample opportunities to catch the Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) led film.

But wait, there’s more! If you’re a lucky resident of the UK, not only can you see the movie in IMAX, but the directorial and writing team, Daniels, known separately as Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, will be making appearances at a limited number of locations. For those readers across the pond, May 4 is the day to catch an advanced screening, with the film landing in theaters everywhere on May 13.

Everything Everywhere All at Once focuses on Evelyn Quan Wang (Yeoh), a Chinese-American woman who’s feeling the mundane pangs of humanity as she and her husband, Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) struggle to keep their laundromat business afloat. Things get more annoying for the small business owner when she receives a notice that they’re going to be audited by the Internal Revenue Service. As if this stress isn’t enough for the shop owner and mother, things get really complicated when she finds herself tumbling through parallel universes in an attempt to put an end to a destructive force that threatens the world as we know it. But, to fight off pure evil, and finish her taxes on time, she’s going to need some help found buried deep within herself. No, really, Evelyn taps into different versions of herself to fight off this baddy.

Starring alongside Yeoh and Quan to pull the film’s ensemble together are Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film was released widely by A24 at the beginning of April and has received positive feedback since then. Along with an imaginative plot and comedic tone, the film boasts music written by experimental band Son Lux who partnered with legendary creatives including David Byrne, Mitski, and André 3000.

With its all-encompassing views, no bad seats in the house and incredible surround sound technology, IMAX theaters are the way to go for any film, but especially a cinematic masterpiece like Everything Everywhere All at Once. Grab your popcorn, take your seat, watch out for hotdog fingers, and prepare to be fully immersed in one woman’s universe shifting fight with the IRS.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is now playing in select IMAX theaters.

