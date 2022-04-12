They also talk about what it was like making the movie in 38 shooting days.

While it's only April and there are many films yet to unspool in 2022, I don’t know how Everything Everywhere All at Once won’t end up on my top ten list for the year. It could end up as my favorite film of the year.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert who are known, collectively, as Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the most original and inventive films I’ve ever seen. While I’d love for people to go in without knowing anything about the movie, it’s safe to say the film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes. Over the course of the film, Evelyn goes on an adventure that explores the generational struggles of immigrant families while crossing over dimensional boundaries that could have been pulled out of the strangest comic book you’ve ever read. Yet it all makes sense. And it will make you laugh, think, and walk out of the theater wondering how the Daniels actually made this movie.

Again, Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the best films you’ll see this year. And don’t just take my word for it. Read the reviews and go on Twitter to see what other people are saying. You’ll find a rare moment where film fans are united in a chorus of admiration at what the Daniels pulled off. The film also stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan (who is incredible), Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film was produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Kwan, Scheinert and Jonathan Wang.

Shortly after seeing the film I spoke to James Hong, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan. They talked about how they made the movie in only thirty-eight days, what it was like reading the script for the first time, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Everything Everywhere All at Once, and more.

Watch what they had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

James Hong, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan

What was it like reading such an original script for the first time?

They each talk about the Daniels and why they were so impressed working with them.

What would surprise people to learn about the making of Everything Everywhere All at Once?

How they gave out awards on Fridays to the crew.

How they shot the movie over 38 days over 8 weeks.

