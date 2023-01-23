Ke Huy Quan has been on the movie scene for quite some time, but although he started acting at a young age—and immediately fell in love with it the first time he did—he had to quit acting in 2002 due to lack of parts available for him in the film industry. The genre-bending film Everything Everywhere All at Once sees the return of Quan on the big screen, and the award-winning actor revealed that the screenplay felt like it was written specifically for him.

In an exclusive interview with People, the actor discussed his first acting role as Harrison Ford's sidekick Short Round in the 1984 Steven Spielberg-helmed Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. He claimed that it never occurred to him, not even in his "wildest imagination," that he would become an actor. "But I fell in love with it," he explained, "that movie changed my life and my entire family's life." And in 1985, he landed a role in another film, The Goonies, which led him to believe that he had a promising acting career ahead of him. However, in a true-life story that reads like something out of a movie, he decided to quit acting due to a lack of roles for Asian actors at the time.

Yet, 20 years later, after working behind the camera as an assistant director and stunt coordinator, he landed a role as Waymond Wang in the multiverse film Everything Everywhere All At Once, in which he portrayed three versions of the same character, all of whom he believes are representations of himself. The actor told People: "When I read the script I thought it was written for me because they are me. I understood every single one of them. I don't think I could have played Waymond had you given me the role 10, 15 years ago. Looking back upon my life, all the highs and lows, I reached deep within me to pour my entire life into these three different characters."

Image via Walt Disney Studios

Everything came just in time and all at once for Quan. After receiving significant accolades for his outstanding performance in the film—the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actor, the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor, and the National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actor, among others—the actor will also appear in the upcoming second season of Loki, which stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular character.

Everything Everywhere All at Once centers on a woman who, after a peculiar rupture starts to shatter reality, is forced to use her newly acquired multiverse traveling abilities to defend herself and the world against mysterious threats. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinerthe, the film has received numerous award nominations along with favorable domestic box office revenue. Apart from Quan and Yeoh, the rest of the cast includes Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Harry Shum Jr., and Jenny Slate.