Everything Everywhere All at Once seemed to be everywhere, all at once, and on critics' and moviegoers' minds all the way up to the 95th annual Academy Awards. Out of the eleven nominations the movie received at the Oscars, Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the night and walked away with seven total Academy Award wins.

The seven wins include the awards for Best Film Editing, Best Original Screenplay (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Best Director (Kwan and Scheinert), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), and Best Picture. It is the most-awarded Best Picture winner since the 2008 movie Slumdog Millionaire, and it has a slew of firsts, among them being Quan, Curtis, and Yeoh's first nominations and wins.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, which came out in theaters on April 8, 2022, is the most awarded film ever, with 158 accolades--and this was before the Oscars. With its seven Oscar wins, the total number of accolades is now 165, breaking a 20-year record held by 2003's Lord of the Rings: Return of the King. In addition to its awards, it is A24's highest-grossing movie to date, having earned a $107.2 million box office take. The slew of accolades and now Oscar wins are well-deserved, and the speeches given by the winners were emotional and heartfelt. We hope everyone involved enjoys their wins and rides high off of the movie's success.

Image via A24

Everything Everywhere All at Once's plot centers on the character of Evelyn Wang, played by Yeoh, who discovers that in order to stop an interdimensional rupture from destroying...well, everything, she needs to connect with all the Other Evelyns across the multiverse in order to prevent a powerful being from destroying everything. In addition to Yeoh, the movie stars Curtis, James Hong, Stephanie Hsu, Quan, Harry Shum Jr., and Jenny Slate. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime wrote that the movie is "one of the most ambitious and ballsy films in recent years--maybe even ever."

If you have not had the chance to see the movie yet, you can stream it on Paramount+, Showtime, and Hulu. Watch everyone involved with Everything Everywhere All at Once accept the Oscar for Best Picture win below: