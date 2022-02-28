Today, A24 shared a trippy poster for their upcoming multiversal action film, Everything Everywhere All at Once. The mind-bending and colorful image depicts the world of the film’s main subject, Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) as it begins to spin into different realities. Also prominent in the picture are characters portrayed by Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Proving a challenge to focus your eye on just one thing, the poster includes a raccoon, tiny dog, bottle of orange soda, wrenches, countless eyeballs, and more, all tumbling around between the different universes of the film’s main character.

Everything Everywhere All at Once centers around Evelyn, a woman, who like many of us, is struggling to complete her yearly taxes. Things in her humdrum life take a turn for the exciting when she learns how to access memories and skills held by other versions of herself across the multiverse. In a trailer and photos previously released for the feature, we see Yeoh kicking ass and taking names across varying planes of existence. This newest look is no different, as it promises both wacky and larger-than-life moments and characters, as well as … hot dog fingers?

Gearing up for an approaching world premiere at SXSW on March 11, Everything Everywhere All at Once will serve as the sophomore project by filmmaking team Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schneinert. The two previously brought viewers the bizarre and hilarious Swiss Army Man in 2016, which starred Daniel Radcliffe and Paul Dano. Although we aren’t quite sure whether we spotted them in the new poster, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., Andy Le, Brian Le, and Audrey Wasilewski will also appear in the new film. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Jonathan Wang will produce alongside Kwan and Schneinert. Josh Rudnick will executive produce the film, which is slated for a U.S. release to theaters on March 25.

Image via A24

RELATED: 'I Want You Back': Charlie Day & Jenny Slate on First Roles, 'El Tonto', and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Giving a shout-out to the poster’s creator, A24 captioned their tweet saying, “Feast your googly eyes on @JamesJeanArt’s cosmic I Spy poster for the Daniels’ EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE. Only in theaters March 25.” If the feature proves to be anything like the new image, fans are in for a wild and topsy turvy trip alongside one woman’s tax season journey.

Everything Everywhere All At Once premieres in theaters on March 25. Check out the new poster below:

Image via A24

‘Swiss Army Man’ Directors Follow-Up ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Starring Michelle Yeoh to Open SXSW 2022 The film marks the first film from the directing team known as Daniels since 2016.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email