Imagine: Evelyn Wang’s (Michelle Yeoh) hotdog fingers, Jobu Tupaki’s (Stephanie Hsu) glitter and sequin-covered Elvis suit, and the helpful little chef, Raccacoonie, could all be yours without a death-defying trip through the multiverse. How, you ask? A24 has announced that they’ll be holding an Everything Everywhere All at Once prop auction with the proceeds donated to charity. Along with the aforementioned favorites, you can also get your hands on Deirdre Beaubeirdree’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) Auditor of the Year trophy (which would look exquisite on display atop your fireplace mantle) as well as the Rockverse rocks that may hold the very secrets to the universe. And, there’s more where that came from when the online bidding war kicks off on February 23, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT and closes on March 2, 2023, at 12 p.m. PT.

As for the beneficiaries of the auction, the money will be going to three different charity organizations. The Laundry Workers Center focuses its time and energy on helping those working in the laundry, warehouse, and food service industries by improving their living and working conditions and tackling issues including wage theft and exploitative and dangerous working conditions. The Transgender Law Center is the largest trans-led organization in the country and fights to pass laws to help the community as well as support transgendered people with legal help. Finally, the Asian Mental Health Project sets out to educate and aid Pan-Asian communities in their quest for better mental health care.

An award circuit favorite, Everything Everywhere All at Once, quickly garnered a massive fan following and landed itself as indie studio A24’s highest-grossing title of all time, raking in a whopping $100 million at the worldwide box office. Nominated six times at the Golden Globe Awards and nabbing two, the feature will next duke it out at the Oscars where it’s up for a whopping 11 awards including Best Picture. Although it landed in theaters back in March 2022, the film has been such a success that it received multiple re-releases, giving audiences more chances to catch it on the big screen.

Image via A24

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known in the entertainment biz as the Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once centers around a laundromat owner who finds herself facing everyone’s worst nightmare - an IRS audit. Just when she thought things couldn’t get more complicated, Evelyn finds herself at the center of a multiverse-hopping journey where only she has the power to prevent an Earth-ending event. Along with Yeoh, the film also stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis, all of whom are up for Academy Awards alongside the Daniels who were nominated for Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Head over to the A24 website to view the memorabilia being auctioned off and check out a trailer for Everything Everywhere All at Once below.