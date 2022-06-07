We may only be nearing the halfway point of 2022, but it is going to be hard for any movie this year to be as beloved as Everything Everywhere All At Once. Acclaimed by both fans and critics, the film has been praised for its creativity and unique take on nihilistic themes, while also proving to be one of the most hopeful and uplifting movies in recent times.

Everything Everywhere stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a laundromat owner struggling to keep her business afloat while the relationships with her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) and daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu) crumble. Soon enough, Evelyn discovers she exists within the multiverse and is merely one version of herself. Throughout the film, countless representations of Evelyn are shown, including the surreal and the animated, and many of these Evelyns could easily star in their own film. For the purpose of this list, only the more substantial universes will be discussed (sorry Sign Spinner Evelyn, your Captain America skills are cool though).

The following contains spoilers for Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Alphaverse - Where it All Began

The origin point for where all the multiverse shenanigans began, the Evelyn and Waymond of the Alphaverse are the creators of the technology that allows multiverse travel. Alpha Evelyn's mistreatment of Alpha Joy, forcing her to engage in an abundance of "versejumping", caused her mind to break apart, resulting in the threat to the multiverse that she now presents.

While the concept of a future that is falling apart due to meddling in different universes is a cool idea, its desolate apocalyptic setting is nothing new. The Alphaverse works as the setup for the main film's plot, and the relationship between Evelyn and Alpha Joy/Jobu Tupaki, but is the least interesting of the film's different universes. The Alphaverse perfectly compliments "normal" Evelyn's journey but does not need its own standalone film.

The Singer Universe - A Star is Born

After a childhood accident leaves her blinded (though the violence is kept off-screen, it is still a squirm-worthy moment), Evelyn develops her vocal abilities. Under the guidance of her father Gong Gong (James Hong), Evelyn grows up to be a professional singer, and the film peeks into this universe and sees her performing at a live concert in front of a large crowd.

While this universe is not present for long, it is hinted that Gong Gong may be a bit of a controlling manager. A film telling the story of Evelyn's rise to stardom could focus on this relationship, similar to how Everything Everywhere focuses on the relationship between Evelyn and her own daughter. The highs and lows of Evelyn's career could also be told as a musical, allowing Yeoh and the rest of the talented cast to show their singing chops on and off the stage.

The Martial Arts Universe - The Michelle Yeoh Story

In this universe, Evelyn refuses to run away to America with Waymond when they are young, resulting in the end of their relationship. This alternate turn of events leads to Evelyn becoming adept at martial arts after an attempted mugging, eventually becoming an action movie star. "Normal" Evelyn uses this universe to gain fighting abilities to defend herself, though in the finale the film subverts the action genre as Evelyn wins by using kindness instead.

This homage to Michelle Yeoh's real-life career is obvious, as Evelyn's international renown as an ass-kicker resembles Yeoh's. Everything Everywhere's directorsare respectful in their representation of this universe, keeping the similarities between Evelyn and Yeoh superficial, rather than delving into her real-life history. However, a loose take on Yeoh's life could be great if told similarly to Nicolas Cage's in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, reflecting on her career in a comedic way. Any excuse to see Yeoh kicking more goons in the face.

The Universe Where Life Never Existed - Rock On

In the middle of all the wild action and multiverse jumping in Everything Everywhere, there is a quiet scene that helps to elevate all the crazy moments that surround it. Finding themselves in a universe where life was never born, Evelyn and Jobu Tupaki exist as rocks. Despite not being able to speak, the two rocks share a conversation (represented through subtitles) that touches on some of the film's most meaningful topics, such as the meaning of life and if living is even worth it.

A beautifully subdued moment amongst the film's over-the-top sequences, the rockverse is ripe for nihilistic storytelling. It's a wonder that an indie film about the inner monologues of rocks does not already exist, as films such as Rubber have already touched upon the feelings of inanimate objects. Perhaps the rockverse could lead into a film about existentialism where Evelyn's piñata self from another universe comes to life at a children's birthday party, needing to preserve the candy inside her to stay alive.

The Raccaccoonie Universe - Pixar After Dark

One of Everything Everywhere's most hilarious moments is this callback to Evelyn's misremembering of Ratatouille as Raccaccoonie. In a universe where Evelyn works as a teppanyaki chef, she discovers one of her co-workers, Chad (Harry Shum Jr.) is secretly controlled by a raccoon, allowing him to become the professional chef he always wanted to be. With their scheme revealed, Raccaccoonie's first reaction is to order Chad to murder Evelyn.

RELATED: 10 Wildest Multiverse Moments from 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

A very funny parody of the Pixar classic, the fact that Raccaccoonie says "She's seen too much, you know what to do" hints that this situation has occurred more than once. Has Raccaccoonie silenced people before, perhaps with the same cleaver Chad is forced to threaten Evelyn with? Maybe to hide their misdeeds they incorporate the bodies of their victims into their dishes, and from there into the bellies of their adoring customers? A horror comedy based on Ratatouille could be a great time full of dark humor and disturbingly delicious dishes.

The Hot Dog Finger Universe - A Love Story with Everything on It

A universe where human evolution took a different turn, resulting in everyone possessing hot dog fingers filled with ketchup and mustard (buy yours today!). This sequence has proved to be one of the film's most popular, as even Andrew Garfield has been spotted out in public wearing hot dog fingers to support the film. In this universe, Evelyn is in a relationship with Deirdre (Jamie Lee Curtis), the IRS agent who is investigating her in the main universe.

Despite sharing a home together, it is clear that the couple has fallen on hard times, with Deirdre on the verge of leaving. Despite the absurdity of their limbs, the time spent in this universe is touching as we are given an insight into their failing marriage and how they eventually fall back in love. Who wouldn't want a feature-length romantic drama starring Yeoh and Curtis as a married couple, with or without hot dog fingers?

