Everything Everywhere All at Once, the latest film distributed by A24, appears to be an emotionally affecting movie about family while also being a multiverse-hopping science-fiction adventure. This intriguing movie had its world premiere at the South By Southwest (SXSW) festival on March 11, 2022. Considering the caliber of talent involved with the project, both in front of and behind the camera, we can’t wait to see this genre-blending epic for ourselves.

Is There a Trailer?

A trailer for Everything Everywhere All at Once was released in December 2021. In the trailer, we see Evelyn, a frazzled, but seemingly normal wife and mother, suddenly being pulled through different dimensions and told that she is the only one who can save the multiverse. As the sweeping melody of David Bowie’s 1973 classic Time plays, we see a variety of Evelyns from different universes fighting, spinning signs, and connecting with family. Stick-on googly eyes abound and appear to be an essential piece of imagery for the film, though their exact meaning is thus far unclear.

In addition to the intriguing trailer, the posters for the film have also piqued our interest. One poster simply shows the movie’s title surrounded by the same stick-on googly eyes that were ubiquitous in the trailer. The other, more elaborate poster, shows a variety of details from the film, including of course those infamous googly eyes, arranged in a mind-meltingly trippy design reminiscent of album art of the 1960s. A24’s official Twitter account describes the poster by James Jean as “a cosmic I Spy.” This isn’t just a beautiful movie poster, it’s also a great piece of art by a fantastic artist, managing to convey the strange feeling of the film while staying true to James Jean’s distinctive style.

Everything Everywhere All at Once premiered at SXSW on March 11. But don't worry if you couldn't get to Austin for the festival though, because you won’t have to wait long for Everything Everywhere All at Once to make it to your local theater.

The film is scheduled to be in theaters throughout the US starting on March 25, 2022. If you’ve gotten used to being able to stream movies as soon as they release, we have some bad news for you: there is no information yet on where and when you’ll be able to stream Everything Everywhere All at Once, though we assume it will eventually be coming to streaming services in our universe.

Stories that span multiverses aren’t uncommon these days, but when done well they can be among the most intellectually and emotionally engaging works out there. Everything Everywhere All at Once looks poised to be a huge hit with critics and audiences, and we can’t wait to see what this innovative directing team and talented cast have in store for us.

What Is Everything Everywhere All at Once About?

The official description on the A24 website describes Everything Everywhere All at Once as a “hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman…who can't seem to finish her taxes.”

In addition to her tax problems, the main character, Evelyn, also seems to be struggling with the fact that she is being told that she needs to save the multiverse. Evelyn is being pulled into a variety of different lives she could have led, and is leading in some alternate universes, and must access the memories and skills of the thousands of different Evelyns across the multiverse in an effort to fight what she is told is a force of evil. The high concept science fiction and fantasy elements appear to be balanced out with surprisingly grounded family drama. Evelyn’s love of her daughter and her husband looks to be the emotional core of the film.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Everything Everywhere All at Once?

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the newest film from Daniels. Daniels is, of course, the name for the writing and directing duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. You may remember their previous film from A24, 2016’s surreal and darkly funny Swiss Army Man, in which a depressed man (Paul Dano) becomes best friends with a dead body played by Daniel Radcliffe. If Everything Everywhere All at Once is even half as out there as Swiss Army Man, then we are in for quite a ride. Prior to Swiss Army Man, Daniels primarily worked on music videos, including the memorable and memeable video for DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s "Turn Down for What".

Evelyn, the main character, is played by Michelle Yeoh. While her recent role of Eleanor in Crazy Rich Asians didn’t give her much opportunity to show off her skills in fight choreography and stunt work, Michelle Yeoh is more than capable in action films, as her BAFTA nomination for 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon shows.

Stephanie Hsu, the actress playing Evelyn’s daughter, is best known for her role as Mei in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Playing the role of Evelyn’s husband is Ke Huy Quan. You likely know Ke Huy Quan for his work during the 1980s as Data in Goonies and as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. After largely being absent from screens for decades, Ke Huy Quan appeared in last year’s Finding Ohana and also has a role in the upcoming TV series American Born Chinese. We’re thrilled to see his return to acting.

Big Mouth and Bob’s Burgers voice actress Jenny Slate is also starring in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis will be playing a seemingly villainous IRS employee. After seeing her reprise her role as Laurie Strode in Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills (2021), we’re excited to see Jamie Lee Curtis in a different type of role. Of course, we’re looking forward to her appearance in the next Halloween film as well. Harry Shum Jr., the talented dancer best known for his role as Mike Chang on Glee, will also be starring.

Also lending his talents to the film is the prolific James Hong. Hong has been acting since the 50s and is perhaps best known for playing David Lo Pan in Big Trouble in Little China. If you watch Pixar’s Turning Red you’ll also be able to hear him as the voice of Mr. Gao. The film is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang.

