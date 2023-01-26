After much love from the audience and some pathbreaking Oscar nominations later, A24 is bringing its absurdist comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once back to the theatres. The announcement comes from the movie’s writer/director’s joint Twitter account. The account maintained by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert wrote, “SURPRISE! Everything Everywhere All At Once is back in theaters this weekend. Over 1K screens!?”

The twisted sci-fi adventure movie led the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, picking up 11 nods in various categories including Best Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, and best director for the duo Kwan and Scheinert. In its awards run Everything Everywhere All At Once previously bagged nominations for ten British Academy Film Awards, fourteen Critics' Choice Movie Awards (winning five), and six Golden Globe Awards (winning two). Given how beautifully the feature is crafted with its multiverse-spanning visuals and action sequences, fans certainly deserves another chance to see it on the big screen.

Everything Everywhere All At Once follows Evelyn, a dissatisfied and overwhelmed laundromat owner channeling her newfound powers to save the multiverse when an interdimensional rupture unravels reality. As the world's fate hangs in the balance, she has to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers in bizarre and bewildering ways to save her family and the multiverse. Underlying the multiverse travel and action is the core theme of family sticking together and coming to terms with their interpersonal issues, identity crises, and more. The movie makes its own case of pop culture references in the most hilarious ways.

Image Via A24

RELATED: How to Watch 'Everything Everywhere all at Once': Showtimes and Where to Stream

The feature stars Yeoh as Evelyn Quan, Stephanie Hsu as Evelyn’s daughter Joy Wang, Ke Huy Quan as Evelyn’s husband Waymond Wang – all of whom have bagged their first Oscar nominations for their performances as well as Jamie Lee Curtis who played Deirdre Beaubeirdre, an IRS worker and multiversal adversary. Further rounding off the cast is James Hong as grandpa, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., Tallie Medel, Audrey Wasilewski, Michiko Nishiwaki, and more.

The feature is directed and co-written by Kwan and Scheinert. The duo also produces alongside Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Mike Larocca, while Larkin Seiple does some brilliant cinematography. The movie made a whopping $104.1 million at the worldwide box-office on a budget of approximately $25 million.

Everything Everywhere All At Once will be released in 1000 theatres across the US this weekend. You can check out the Daniels' announcement and the film's trailer below.

​​​​​​​