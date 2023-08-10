The Big Picture A24 will be launching the "Evelyn Everywhere Rubik's Cube", featuring Michelle Yeoh's characters from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Collider can exclusively announce that a Rubik's Cube based on Everything Everywhere All At Once will be launched by A24 this year. Called the "Evelyn Everywhere Rubik's Cube", the collectible will show pictures of Michelle Yeoh's protagonists on its panels, instead of the traditional different colors. Audiences will be able to relive their favorite moments from this year's winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture, as they try to figure out how to make the faces of the cube match without moving the pieces that are already in place. By comparison, traveling across the multiverse sounds like an easier task.

In the drama film directed by The Daniels, Evelyn (Yeoh) is bored by her daily routine, as she tries to manage a laundry business with a limited budget, and a daughter who doesn't respect her. One fateful day, a version of her husband (Ke Huy Quan) from another universe asks her to come with him, sending her on a journey that would change the trajectory of her life forever. Across different realities, Evelyn was able to learned how the things that mattered the most in life can sometimes be found within the mundane confines of a routine. The adventure also helped her fix her relationship with her daughter, Joy (Stephanie Tsu).

The movie went on to be nominated for Academy Awards in ten different categories, adding up to a total of eleven nods throughout the whole ceremony. Just in the Best Supporting Actress category alone, Stephanie Tsu was competing against her co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis. At the end of the day, Curtis took the prize home, but both performers brought unforgettable characters to life in some of the best work they've come up with during over the course of their careers. Yeoh and Quan were also recognized by the Academy due to their performances, as Everything Everywhere All At Once made its way to cinema immortality.

A Cube From Another Dimension

The "Evelyn Everywhere Rubik's Cube" will be available for purchase on the official A24 website. The product will cost $20, and as the rest of the collection based around the movie, the collectible can be bought while supplies last. Other times in the Everything Everywhere All At Once collection include a collector's edition of the film, featuring bonus material that has never been shared with the public before, and vinyl editions of the movie's soundtrack. Solving the Rubik's Cube is not for the faint of the heart, and the crossover with one of the most successful movies of the year will make it a more engaging experience.

You can check out official images of the "Evelyn Everywhere Rubik's Cube" below: