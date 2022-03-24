A24 and IMAX are teaming up for a one-night-only release of the upcoming film Everything Everywhere All at Once. For one night only on March 30, 2022, IMAX and A24 will hold a screening of the film for fans across North America. The screenings will all begin at 7:00 PM local time, and select screenings will include surprise appearances from some of the film's cast. This showing precedes the film's wide release on April 8th, 2022.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is a sci-fi fantasy film that follows the epic adventure of Evelyn Wang, played by Michelle Yeoh, an exhausted and hardworking Chinese American woman who goes through tasks both impossible and mind-bending to finish the work of filing her taxes. The film follows a multiverse of Evelyns living in worlds both wacky and fantastical, from a world where everyone has hotdog fingers, to one with, well, a lot of googly eyes. On her journey, Evelyn will find herself scattered between fractured realities as she works to make sense of it all.

The film is an interesting take on the multiverse concept, which has been popularized by Marvel films. Most recently, Spider-Man: No Way Home brought in huge box office numbers with its multiverse centered plot. Everything Everywhere All at Once, however, brings this well-worn concept to a new genre, featuring characters that, at first, appear ordinary. However, Everything Everywhere All at Once uses the multiverse as a means of expanding character and bringing the audience into the absurd.

Besides Yeoh, the film also stars Shang-Chi's Stephanie Hsu, Indiana Jones' Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, and Harry Shum Jr. The film also features acting legends James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert who are known, collectively, as Daniels. The A24 and IMAX fan screening will take place on March 30, 2022, at 7:00 PM local time in select theaters. You can buy tickets for the event here. Until then, you can view the trailer for the upcoming film below. The trailer gives a fractured and chaotic look into the adventures of one (or many) Evelyn Wangs. And if you can't make it to the IMAX screening, Everything Everywhere All at Once will open in theaters across North America on April 8, 2022.

