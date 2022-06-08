Everything Everywhere All At Once quickly became one of the year's biggest surprise successes. Last month, the film passed Uncut Gems to become A24’s biggest domestic box office success, with over fifty million dollars so far. Now, fans of the multiverse hopping adventure film can get ready to own it. With the film going on sale on digital today, it has been announced what special features audiences can expect when they purchase the physical editions. On July 5, when Everything Everywhere All At Once comes to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, fans will be treated with audio commentary, deleted scenes, and more.

Everything Everywhere All At Once follows a Chinese immigrant woman on verge of losing everything who gets swept into a multiverse spanning adventure through the many lives she could have lived if she made different choices. She must then harness her newfound abilities to try and not only save her family but the entire multiverse. The film stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The film comes from the writing and directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as “The Daniels”. The pair have been a duo since the beginning of their career when they directed music videos together. They worked together on videos for such groups as The Shins, Foster the People, and Passion Pit. The pair then made their first film together with the critically acclaimed Swiss Army Man, which they also wrote together. Separately, they have occasionally branched out to direct episodes of different TV shows alone, with Kwan directing an episode of Legion and Scheinert directing an episode of On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

Image via A24

The first special feature included in the physical release that is sure to excite fans is the audio commentary. Audiences will be able to watch the hit film with commentary directly from the mouths of the creative minds behind the film. Kwan and Scheinert are sure to reveal some hidden details or the inspirations behind some mind-bending sequences. The pair will also provide commentary on a series of deleted scenes that are included in the bonus features. The film will also come with two different featurettes. One focused on how the team behind the film created the many universes shown in the multiverse of the film and another is dedicated to answering "almost everything" that fans have wondered about the movie. Check out the full list of special features that can be found on the physical copies of Everything Everywhere All At Once below:

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Writers-Directors Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert “Almost Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Everything Everywhere All At Once” Featurette “Putting Everything on a Bagel: Cooking up the Multiverse” Featurette Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary Outtakes Music Visual Theatrical Trailer

Everything Everywhere All At Once is rated R “for some violence, sexual material, and language. The film will also come with subtitles in Spanish and Chinese (Traditional) and English SDH. The box art for the physical copy of the film features one of the film’s posters; Yeoh’s character is front and center with Quan and Curtis’ characters behind her. Additionally, the mysterious villain “Jobu Tupaki” looms above them all meaningly.

Get Everything Everywhere All At Once on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting on July 5.