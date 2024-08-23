It's not that often that critics and general audiences get equally excited about a particular movie, but Everything Everywhere All At Once is the somewhat rare example of when this happens. The Oscar-winning action-comedy was a hit in many aspects, and now Max subscribers will finally be able to give it a re-watch — or discover what the fuss is all about — when the movie enters the catalog this September.

The story centers around Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a woman who's stuck in a rut and often wonders how her life could be if she made different choices. That's when she discovers she needs to connect with other versions of herself in order to save the multiverse from destruction at the hands of a powerful and evil being — her daughter. The movie also stars Jamie Lee Curtis (Borderlands), Ke Huy Quan (Loki), Stephanie Hsu (The Fall Guy), James Hong (Kung Fu Panda), Jenny Slate (It Ends With Us) and Harry Shum Jr. (Grey's Anatomy).

At the time of its release, Everything Everywhere All At Once quickly became A24's top-earning title in theaters. The fan-favorite production company is known for pushing the envelope thematically, and this title helped improve the company's popularity among film buffs. It raked it over $140 million at the box office — the first A24 title to do so — and, during the awards season, it took home over 400 prizes, including the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, Best Directing (for director duo The Daniels) and Best Film.

Why Is Everything Everywhere All At Once So Popular?

Image via A24

There is a series of factors that made Everything Everywhere All At Once as popular as it is. The movie plays up its absurdist and comedic elements due to the way that characters need to kickstart their verse-jumping skills: by doing something extremely improbable, like sticking your finger into somebody else's nose or using a trophy as a butt-plug. Additionally, the movie takes full advantage of the concept of the multiverse, and puts its characters in several scenarios in which they have wildly different personalities and appearances.

Not by coincidence, Everything Everywhere All At Once made several lists of best movies from 2022, and some would even place it as one of the best films of the decade. Additionally, the action-comedy signaled to Hollywood executives that movies that challenge viewers' notions of story and structure can also become big hits as long as they're done right.

Everything Everywhere All At Once debuts on the Max catalog this September.