Marvel’s not the only media delving in the multiverse. Released today by A24, the trailer for upcoming science fiction film Everything Everywhere All At Once showcases a woman as she is called fight various enemies across the different universes.

Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) as Evelyn, who is described as an exhausted Chinese American woman who struggles to finish her taxes, as she is taught to tap into the memories and skills of her multiverse counterparts. The film will also feature Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis, Harry Shum Jr., and Jenny Slate.

The upcoming film was recently announced to be the opener for the 29th South by Southwest Film Festival (often shorted to SXSW) taking place on March 11, 2022. Everything Everywhere All At Once is the newest film from directing-duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as ‘Daniels’. The duo produced the adventure film with other well-known film-making duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, alongside Jonathan Wang. Josh Rudnick acts as executive producer.

RELATED: ‘Swiss Army Man’ Directors Follow-Up ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Starring Michelle Yeoh to Open SXSW 2022The Daniels are best known for their work on music videos, such as the single ‘Turn Down for What’ by Lil Jon and DJ Snake, which was a Grand Jury Award for Music Videos at SXSW in 2015 and Best Music Video at the Grammys that same year. The duo made their feature directional debut with their 2016 film Swiss Army Man which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The comedy, with leads Daniel Radcliff and Paul Dano, received critical acclaim, leading the Daniels to win the SXSW’s Directing Award.

SXSW will return to being an in-person event this year, following the previous 2020 cancellation and its move to online in 2021 due to the pandemic. The festival will still feature online content, ensuring the event will be accessible for those who cannot attend due to travel restrictions and/or safety concerns. SXSW Director of Film, Janet Peirson, had this to say about the Daniels’ film opening the festival,

“We are thrilled to premiere Daniels’ latest work, which is fantastically inventive, entertaining, emotionally grounded, and crammed with the exceptional creativity that makes their projects so satisfying. Audiences are going to have their minds blown by this extraordinary feat of filmmaking.”

SXSW opens from March 11 to March 20 with the full film program to be announced on January 12. You can watch the trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once below:

