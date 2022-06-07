Everything Everywhere All At Once has become one of the biggest surprises at the movies this year. Not only is the second film from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert one of the best-reviewed films of the year, but it also recently surpassed Uncut Gems to become the highest-grossing release from A24 ever. There’s a lot to unpack with Everything Everywhere All At Once, and it’s the perfect film to watch with your finger on the pause button to catch everything. With Everything Everywhere All At Once coming to 4K UHD and Blu-ray on July 5, not only can you pour over one of the year’s best films, but we also have an exclusive special feature from the upcoming physical release, which looks at the film’s incredible cast.

The featurette has the film’s star Michelle Yeoh, as well as the Daniels, discussing the remarkable cast that was brought together for this everything bagel of a film. As Yeoh says, “We all just dove in, together, collectively, and had a really, really good time.” That’s very clear in the video, as we see the cast and crew goofing around on set, and shooting some of the most insane things seen in a film this year. From hot dog fingers to time-bending insanity, this entire cast really had to give in to the insanity.

Of course, the video has everyone praising the great Yeoh, with Jamie Lee Curtis saying she would’ve done the film solely because of her. Yeoh says, “I believed doing this film would take all the experiences I’ve had, and so I said ‘yes.’” Yeoh also says that if she didn’t agree to do the film, the Daniels worried they’d have to rewrite the whole script.

The featurette gives credit to the whole fantastic cast, as Daniels state that the film gives them a reason to work with some of their favorite people, like Harry Shum Jr., Jenny Slate, and the legendary James Hong, who says that he wants to party with the cast and crew when he turns 100.

The video also gives a glimpse at the actors behind the rest of Yeoh’s family in the film, including her daughter Joy, who becomes a multiversal danger as Jobu Tupaki, played by Stephanie Hsu, and her husband Waymond, played by Ke Huy Quan in his first role in decades. In Everything Everywhere All At Once the Wang family is key to what makes this ridiculous film work, and it’s clear that this film probably wouldn’t have worked quite as well without these brilliant actors. Yeoh ends the video by saying, “When you work with people like that, it empowers you. We make a really happy family,” and that’s certainly very clear by the end of this look at the film’s superb cast.

Everything Everywhere All At Once will come to VOD services on June 7, you can get your "tickets" to watch at home here. The 4K UHD and Blu-ray versions of the film arrive on July 5. Check out the exclusive featurette for Everything Everywhere All At Once below: