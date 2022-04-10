While it's only April and there are many films yet to unspool in 2022, I don’t know how Everything Everywhere All at Once won’t end up on my top ten list for the year. It could end up as my favorite film of the year.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert who are known, collectively, as Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the most original and inventive films I’ve ever seen. While I’d love for people to go in without knowing anything about the movie, it’s safe to say the film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes. Over the course of the film, Evelyn goes on an adventure that explores the generational struggles of immigrant families while crossing over dimensional boundaries that could have been pulled out of the strangest comic book you’ve ever read. Yet it all makes sense. And it will make you laugh, think, and walk out of the theater wondering how the Daniels actually made this movie.

Again, Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the best films you’ll see this year. And don’t just take my word for it. Read the reviews and go on Twitter to see what other people are saying. You’ll find a rare moment where film fans are united in a chorus of admiration at what the Daniels pulled off. The film also stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan (who is incredible), Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film was produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Kwan, Scheinert and Jonathan Wang.

During the interview, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh talked about how they made the movie in only thirty-something days, what it was like reading the script for the first time, how Yeoh has been waiting years for a script like this, the way the Daniels were so prepared while on set, and more. In addition, you can see Jamie Lee Curtis show the Laurie Strode with hot dog fingers action figure that the Daniels gave her on the first day of filming.

Watch what they had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh

Jamie Lee Curtis shows off her Laurie Strode with hot dog fingers action figure that the Daniels gave her.

What was their reaction reading the script for the first time?

Yeoh on how she has waited years for a script like this.

Jamie Lee Curtis on how she agreed to do the film because Yeoh was doing it.

How did they pull off the making of this film in 30 something days?

Yeoh on how the Daniels were the everything bagel on set and were so well prepared.

