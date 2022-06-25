BBC’s Everything I Know About Love, which is based on series creator Dolly Alderton’s 2018 best-selling memoir, has only just recently been released, but is already starting to spark conversations about the importance of depicting female friendships onscreen. Alderton’s darkly comedic voice radiates from each of the seven episodes, as she brilliantly portrays the beauty and woes of modern young adult life. However, there’s one particular aspect of the series that Alderton and her team nailed: the use of flashbacks to reflect the harm that comes with an overdose of adulthood nostalgia.

The series follows the wild, carefree 24-year-old Maggie Marshall (Emma Appleton) as she navigates a newfound sense of freedom with her childhood best friend Birdy (Bel Powley), but when Birdy gets into a serious relationship with the mature, straight-laced Nathan (Ryan Bown), Maggie starts to feel her friend slipping away. There’s at least one flashback in every episode, and each one is centered around a particularly critical moment in the history of Maggie and Birdy’s friendship. As Maggie sinks more and more into her past with Birdy without looking to the future, Alderton illustrates the myriad consequences that this has on Maggie’s relationship with her friends, and with herself.

The first danger that Alderon illustrates through Maggie’s fixation with her memories is that she uses them to go back to “simpler” times, without realizing that those memories were painful, too. The first time we see a flashback in the series, it comes at a melancholic time. It’s the morning after a drunken night out in London with Maggie, Birdy, and their flatmates, and Maggie lays next to Birdy in bed, hungover and mentally drained as the sound of a school bell rings to indicate Maggie will soon start to fall deep into her memories. In the memory, Maggie and Birdy meet for the very first time in school about a decade earlier. They smile at each other, a palpable feeling that they’re soon going to become best friends.

Moreover, the editors use a softer, pink vignette-style color palette in these flashbacks that reflect Maggie’s romanticization of the past. As the editors cut back to a present-day Maggie in bed, the obvious color palette change and sunken expression in Maggie’s eyes indicate that she sinks into her own memories when she’s feeling low. Maggie laments to Birdy that she spent all her money last night on drinks for a load of people she’ll “never, ever see again.” When Birdy asks why she bought them drinks, Maggie responds, “To make them like me without having to talk." This emphasizes why she felt the need to go back to that specific memory: Maggie misses what she thinks were simpler times in her youth with Birdy, when she could just be herself without all the games she plays in her adulthood.

However, this idea is reversed in the second episode, when Alderton starts to shift the focus in Maggie’s memories from her relationship with Birdy to her perception of boys. This second flashback, which comes in the second episode, is triggered when Maggie is getting ready to see her often toxic, on-off boyfriend Street (Connor Finch), and a Kylie Minogue song plays on the radio. Suddenly, as if it's out of her control, she’s taken back to a time when she and Birdy were teenagers listening to the same song. Later, when Maggie is encouraged to go up to a boy she likes and flirt with him, he rejects her in front of all of his friends, immediately humiliating Maggie. However, she still leans on these memories to escape her present. Maggie is thinking back to a better time in her life without realizing that youth can be utterly agonizing.

Nostalgia can also make you yearn for the wrong things and miss the point of certain aspects of your memories, which are often not reliable in the first place. Through Alderton’s placement of the next few memories, it becomes clear that Maggie tends to forget that Birdy has always comforted her and constantly stood up for her. Maggie tends to especially overlook this when Birdy starts to date Nathan.

After Maggie lands the job of her dreams working on a reality television series, she arrives at her flat to find an enormous bear waiting for Birdy from Nathan. On the bear is a note that says “To My Best Friend.” In a state of palpable, restrained fury, Maggie is immediately triggered back to a memory of her crying to Birdy years earlier about the boy who humiliated her. In an attempt to comfort her, Birdy tells her that boys don’t understand them now, but “one day they will.” This is abruptly cut by Birdy’s entrance back into the flat. Maggie is still clearly annoyed by the large gift in the middle of their kitchen, but when she tells Birdy that she got a job, Birdy is immediately excited and proud of her. Still, Maggie’s jealousy persists, and she falls back into memories of a better time with Birdy when they were both young and single, and she doesn’t realize that they still have beautiful memories ahead of them.

Again, Maggie thinks the past was better, and now it’s gone. She fails to realize that her present is still just as good, because the people who used to still love her (such as Birdy) still do. However, Maggie seems to come close to this understanding in the final scene of the episode when she goes out to celebrate her new job with Birdy. As she and Birdy dance at the club, she’s reminded of the same exact dance they did when they were kids. This indicates that she is indeed slowly learning the importance of memories when they’re not used as an escape, but rather as the foundation for remembering who you love.

The third and perhaps most critical harm of nostalgia shown through Maggie’s character is that being caught in your romanticized past can make you blind to the reality of a changing adulthood. Through the memories that become more abrupt and sudden over the next few episodes, it becomes clear that Maggie is unable to see the reality of adulthood. She’s unable to reckon with the fact that things change, people change, and that’s both healthy and normal.

In a later episode, Maggie returns to her hometown with Birdy. Because of the arguments they’ve had in the past few days sparked by the arrival of Nathan, they sit in total silence on the bench as they wait for Birdy’s mom to pick them up. As Maggie sits in the quiet tension, she’s suddenly brought back to a memory of them dancing on the exact same bench years ago as teenagers. Quickly, the music cuts and they're back to sitting in silence as present-day adults. Indeed, it’s clear through this edit that things are changing between them, which is a natural, normal part of growing up as adults shift their priorities over time.\

However, much of the tension derives from Maggie’s resentment toward Birdy for finding a new love in her life. This combined envy and frustration that things are not the same as they used to be is manifested later in the car when Birdy’s mom picks them up. Maggie reveals to Birdy’s mom that she is dating a non-Jewish man, knowing that Birdy's mom will be outraged that she hasn’t followed tradition and started a relationship with someone of their faith. Outraged at Maggie, Birdy tells her off, and Maggie admits that she did it out of jealousy. Maggie acts childish because she’s angry that things aren’t the way they used to be, and her intense nostalgia only heightens this.

Moreover, as the episodes progress, Maggie continues to lament what could have been, which ultimately distracts her from the beauty of her present. In a memory of her and Birdy slightly older and off to university, Maggie sits in a car with Birdy, telling her all the exciting things she’s planning to do when she grows up and moves to London. When we cut back to her present, it’s clear that despite the love she’s surrounded by, adult Maggie feels like her life is inadequate. In a later moment, Birdy and Maggie agree to recreate the same sleepover activities they did as teenagers. When they finish doing each other’s eyeshadow and lipstick after baking cookies, they both say goodnight and sleep in their separate rooms. It’s evident that their dynamic has changed, and these activities don’t feel the same as they used to. While the fact that friendships inevitably diverge into different paths is a difficult reality to face, Maggie continues to rely on her nostalgia to avoid confronting this. This lack of confrontation makes it harder for her to come to terms with the fact that her friendship with Birdy has shifted.

By the last episode, Maggie comes to the realization that Birdy is the purest and truest love in her life, and their differences are what make them work so well together. Maggie opens up to a man she has a brief, whirlwind romance with: “She made me feel safe, and I think I made her feel more courageous” The editors weave together this montage of Maggie’s flashbacks as she describes her love of Birdy to him. At this moment there’s a glimmer of hope for Maggie’s understanding that things have changed, and maybe that’s all right. By the end, it appears that Maggie starts to look to these memories not with so much sorrow, but rather to remind herself of the beauty in the love she still has.