This February sees several great films leaving Hulu. From acclaimed movies like Flee and Titane, to chilling horror like Watcher, you're going to want to watch these before they're gone. Here's everything leaving Hulu in February 2025.

Leaving on February 3, 2025

  • Beans (2021)
  • The Beta Test (2021)

Leaving on February 7, 2025

Flee (2021)

flee-poster.jpg
Flee
Animation
Documentary
Release Date
December 3, 2021
Runtime
90 minutes
Director
Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Cast

    Belal Faiz
    Sadia Faiz
    Milad Eskandari

Writers
Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Cinematographer
Mauricio Gonzalez-Aranda
Producer
Signe Byrge Sørensen, Monica Hellström

Leaving on February 11, 2025

  • Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday (2022)
  • Rogue Agent (2022)

Leaving on February 14, 2025

  • Oscar Peterson: Black + White (2021)
  • Venus As a Boy (2021)

Leaving on February 15, 2025

Titane (2021)

titane-poster.jpg
Titane
R
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Drama
Release Date
October 1, 2021
Runtime
108 minutes
Director
Julia Ducournau
Writers
Julia Ducournau

Cast

Cinematographer
Ruben Impens
Producer
Jean-Christophe Reymond
Production Company
Frakas Productions, Arte France Cinema, Kazak Productions, BeTV, VOO

Leaving on February 17, 2025

  • Hold Your Fire (2021)
  • Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time (2021)
  • The Feast (2021)

Leaving on February 18, 2025

To Catch A Killer (2023)

To Catch a Killer 2023 Movie Poster
To Catch a Killer (2023)
R
Action
Crime
Drama
Release Date
April 21, 2023
Runtime
119 minutes
Director
Damián Szifron
Writers
Jonathan Wakeham, Damián Szifron

Cast

Main Genre
Thriller
Character(s)
Eleanor Falco, Geoffrey Lammark, Mackenzie, Dean Possey, Frank Graber, Krupp, Marquand, Jesse Capleton, Ramsey Lang, Chief Karl Jackson, Nathan Bowen, SWAT Commander, Irene Michkin, Samantha, Denny's Manager, Interfering Man, Officer Coleman, Police Lieutenant, Forensics Chief, Abraham Haynes, Landfill Supervisor, Gavin, Jim Lassky, Romona
Studio(s)
FilmNation Entertainment, RainMaker Films
Distributor(s)
Vertical Entertainment
  • Spin Me Round (2022)

Leaving on February 24, 2025

  • The Last Rite (2021)

Leaving on February 25, 2025

Watcher (2022)

