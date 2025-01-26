This February sees several great films leaving Hulu. From acclaimed movies like Flee and Titane, to chilling horror like Watcher, you're going to want to watch these before they're gone. Here's everything leaving Hulu in February 2025.
Leaving on February 3, 2025
- Beans (2021)
- The Beta Test (2021)
Leaving on February 7, 2025
Flee (2021)
- Writers
- Jonas Poher Rasmussen
- Cinematographer
- Mauricio Gonzalez-Aranda
- Producer
- Signe Byrge Sørensen, Monica Hellström
Leaving on February 11, 2025
- Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday (2022)
- Rogue Agent (2022)
Leaving on February 14, 2025
- Oscar Peterson: Black + White (2021)
- Venus As a Boy (2021)
Leaving on February 15, 2025
Titane (2021)
Titane
- Release Date
- October 1, 2021
- Runtime
- 108 minutes
- Director
- Julia Ducournau
- Writers
- Julia Ducournau
Cast
-
Garance Marillier
-
Agathe Rousselle
-
Vincent Lindon
-
- Cinematographer
- Ruben Impens
- Producer
- Jean-Christophe Reymond
- Production Company
- Frakas Productions, Arte France Cinema, Kazak Productions, BeTV, VOO
Leaving on February 17, 2025
- Hold Your Fire (2021)
- Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time (2021)
- The Feast (2021)
Leaving on February 18, 2025
To Catch A Killer (2023)
To Catch a Killer (2023)
- Release Date
- April 21, 2023
- Runtime
- 119 minutes
- Director
- Damián Szifron
- Writers
- Jonathan Wakeham, Damián Szifron
Cast
-
Eleanor Falco
-
Geoffrey Lammark
-
Mackenzie
- Main Genre
- Thriller
- Character(s)
- Eleanor Falco, Geoffrey Lammark, Mackenzie, Dean Possey, Frank Graber, Krupp, Marquand, Jesse Capleton, Ramsey Lang, Chief Karl Jackson, Nathan Bowen, SWAT Commander, Irene Michkin, Samantha, Denny's Manager, Interfering Man, Officer Coleman, Police Lieutenant, Forensics Chief, Abraham Haynes, Landfill Supervisor, Gavin, Jim Lassky, Romona
- Studio(s)
- FilmNation Entertainment, RainMaker Films
- Distributor(s)
- Vertical Entertainment
- Spin Me Round (2022)
Leaving on February 24, 2025
- The Last Rite (2021)
Leaving on February 25, 2025
Watcher (2022)
