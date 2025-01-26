This February sees several great films leaving Hulu. From acclaimed movies like Flee and Titane, to chilling horror like Watcher, you're going to want to watch these before they're gone. Here's everything leaving Hulu in February 2025.

Leaving on February 3, 2025

Beans (2021)

The Beta Test (2021)

Leaving on February 7, 2025

Flee (2021)

Leaving on February 11, 2025

Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday (2022)

Rogue Agent (2022)

Leaving on February 14, 2025

Oscar Peterson: Black + White (2021)

Venus As a Boy (2021)

Leaving on February 15, 2025

Titane (2021)

Leaving on February 17, 2025

Hold Your Fire (2021)

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time (2021)

The Feast (2021)

Leaving on February 18, 2025

To Catch A Killer (2023)

Spin Me Round (2022)

Leaving on February 24, 2025

The Last Rite (2021)

Leaving on February 25, 2025

Watcher (2022)