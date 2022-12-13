Mamma Mia! has been widely regarded as one of the best movie musicals in recent times, adapting the stage version perfectly and generally feeling like a warm hug with every single watch. So, it was only natural that a sequel was immediately being talked about. With constant rumors swirling and fan-made trailers galore, it felt like a dream come true when a sequel was officially announced. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again had all the tools to be as successful as its predecessor, with the original cast returning and even getting ABBA members Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson involved once more. While the sequel film is just as entertaining and chock-full of ABBA’s biggest hits to get stuck in your head for days, it gets so much wrong about the history blatantly stated in its preceding film that it's impossible to ignore.

The Order in Which Donna Meets Sam, Bill, and Harry

This may be the biggest and most noticeable discrepancy, especially if you watch both films back-to-back. Thanks to Donna's (Meryl Streep, Lily James) meticulously detailed diary, we know that she met Sam (Pierce Brosnan, Jeremy Irvine) first, then Bill (Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Dylan), and then Harry (Colin Firth, Hugh Skinner). But in Here We Go Again, it's Harry that she meets first, then Bill, then Sam. It's a decision that doesn't make any sense. The order in which she meets the men doesn't change the outcome of the film. Perhaps, by making Sam the last one she meets, the filmmakers thought it would make his and Donna's relationship feel more poignant and special, but it wasn't necessary. Thanks to the first film, we already know how hard Donna fell for him, keeping the original format would have had the same effect.

How Donna Meets Sam, Bill, and Harry

Not only did Donna meet the men in a different order than Mamma Mia! originally told, but she also met them in completely different ways. As her diary states, Sam was actually the one who brought her to the island where they danced and kissed on the beach and dot, dot, dot. Here We Go Again has her meet Sam on the island. Bill supposedly rents a motorboat and Donna takes him to the "little island" of Kalokairi, but in Here We Go Again she meets him after missing the ferry, and he takes her to the island himself by way of his already-owned sailboat. And Harry? According to Donna's diary, he showed up out of the blue and she said she'd show him the island. But that couldn't be further from the truth as in the second film he meets Donna during her brief stay in Paris. He does try and follow her to Greece but misses the ferry and presumably just doesn't try again. Poor Harry really got the short end of the stick here.

Donna's Guitar

Speaking of Harry, during the "Our Last Summer" sequence, Harry tells Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) that the guitar Donna owns was actually a gift from him - stating it cost him "ten quid plus his Johnny Rotten t-shirt." We never get to see this though! It may be small, but it was still an important moment between Donna and Harry. Without it, his time with her feels very minuscule and extremely insignificant compared to Sam and Bill. (Plus, I wanted to see Donna call him Harry Head-Banger just once. Was that too much to ask for?)

Donna's Mom Rises From the Dead

This is truly one of the most puzzling pieces of the film and one that has plagued fans since its release. During a scene with Tanya (Christine Baranski) and Rosie (Julie Walters) in the first film, it is heavily implied that Donna's mom is dead when she says: "Somebody up there has got it in for me. I bet it's my mother." In the second film, however, Donna's mom is arriving by helicopter and gives us a full song and dance number. Oh, and she's played by Cher in an impeccable casting choice. While it could simply be a case of Donna talking about her mother as if she's passed, since their relationship is clearly stated to be estranged, Tanya and Rosie also talk about her like she's gone. I'm all for having Cher in the cast but for the sake of continuity, couldn't she have played some other role here? A glamorous distant aunt, maybe?

Tanya And Rosie Do Know About Sam, Bill, And Harry

In the first film, Tanya and Rosie chide Donna for not telling them about Sam, Bill, and Harry. Only in the sequel, not only does Donna tell them about the men, but they actually meet Bill. There's no way of saying they simply just don't remember either, since you don't just forget something as huge as this. And also, Rosie immediately gains a crush on Bill, but they have an entire musical number to "Take a Chance On Me" in the first film as if they are getting to know each other for the first time. Yes, it's nice to see a bit of a story for Rosie and Bill, but this added plotline in the sequel is not necessary and would have worked much better had they just stuck to showing us their present-day relationship.

Sam, Bill, And Harry Look Completely Different

Ok, so this one is nitpicky but in the first film when Donna sees the men again she has a brief flashback to what they looked like when she first met them. It's played for laughs as it's really just Brosnan, Skarsgård, and Firth dressed in over-the-top period costumes, but surely we could have seen a little bit of that reflected in their younger counterparts here. In Here We Go Again, they look far too modern to be believable for the time period they're supposedly set in. Sure, the original film decided to go extra campy and extreme with its flashback looks, but the sequel could've put in a little more effort here.

Donna Dies

So, technically this isn't an inconsistency, I'm just bitter about it, but why did Donna have to die? Meryl Streep famously doesn't do sequels, which is why her part in Here We Go Again is so brief, so they were always going to have to write her out in some way, but why was death the only option they could come up with? The big plot is that there's a gigantic storm coming in, couldn't she just be stuck on the mainland due to it? At least we got one last musical number with her, and to "Super Trouper" no less, and really isn't the point of these movies to dance, jive and have the time of your life?