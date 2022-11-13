For its 98th time, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will travel down the streets of New York City on November 24, 2022 to kick off the start of the holiday season. This Thanksgiving tradition is known for its musical performances, extravagant floats, and balloons that fly across Manhattan.

While this year's parade will feature classics like the Macy's stars, Ronald McDonald, and the record-breaking Astronaut Snoopy balloon, it is also set to debut four new floats, five new balloons, and a lineup of musical guests that will leave you starstruck.

New Toys "R" Us Float

Despite its vast popularity for decades, toy store chain Toys "R" Us and its mascot Geoffrey didn't make it to the Macy's Parade before the company's bankruptcy in 2017. But after a few years without Toys "R" Us stores, Macy's announced their merger with the toy extraordinaires in 2021, earning them their very first appearance in the parade that year.

The float consisted simply of a vehicle made to look like a toy car that drove Geoffrey down 7th Ave., but this year's float is expected to be much for extravagant. The float titled Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party will feature larger-than-life toys dancing to DJ Geoffrey's beats.

Bluey Balloon

Bluey took the world by storm when the Australian children's cartoon premiered in 2018 and starred puppy parenting duo Bluey and Bandit. Bluey will make her Macy's Parade debut as a 52-foot-tall balloon that was handpainted using 50 gallons of blue paint to perfect her Uranian Blue shade.

Bluey won't be the only blue pup you'll catch in the parade. To celebrate the new Paramount+ film Blue's Big City Adventure, Blue and Josh from Blue's Clues & You! will make their third appearance in the parade together.

'Slumberland' Float

Starring Jason Momoa and Kyle Chandler, Slumberland will celebrate its Netflix premiere with a float in this year's parade. The new musical adventure film will follow a young girl who goes on a journey through a dream world called Slumberland.

The brand-new float will put a dreamy spin on city buildings, featuring a supersized bed, a tower, and appearances by the film's leading characters Nema, her friend Pig, and Momoa's character Flip.

Stuart The Minion Balloon

It's nothing new to see little, yellow minions running wild down the parade route. Despicable Me has been represented in the Macy's Parade twice, once in 2010 to promote the new film with a slew of costumed minions and its star Miranda Cosgrove, and again in 2013 with their own float to promote the film's sequel.

This year, Stuart the Minion will represent all of his friends as the first Minionsballoon to appear in the Macy's Parade. He'll be seen holding his favorite food - a banana - which is actually an animatronic of a man in a banana costume, and is the first-ever parade balloon to feature details created by a 3D printer.

Striker The U.S. Soccer Star Balloonicle

There are only a few balloonicles featured in this year's parade, and FOX Sports joins the list with Striker the U.S. Soccer Star. This balloonicle will feature a soccer player executing a bicycle kick to celebrate the FIFA World Cup.

Balloonicles may sound like they're smaller than regular balloons in the parade, but this unique addition stands at 25 feet tall and is joined by another sports-themed balloonicles, Go Bowling, a line of bowling pins that glide down the parade route with a 12-foot bowling ball.

Wonder Bread Float

It's typical to find food brands like McDonald's, Kinder and Green Giant in the parade, but one you've never seen before is Wonder Bread. The famous bread company will make its Macy's Parade debut with a float called The Wondership.

This float takes the shape of a ship and will feature the brand's iconic yellow, blue and red colors in the form of balloons as it pays homage to the hot air balloon race that originally inspired Wonder Bread's created Elmer Cline to name the brand after the sense of wonder the race brought to him.

New 'Diary Of A Wimpy Kid' Balloon

A balloon of Greg Heffley from Jeff Kinney's legendary book series-turned-film adaptions Diary of a Wimpy Kid has flown down the parade route for 11 consecutive years, and this year will be no different for the iconic character.

An all-new balloon of Greg was inspired by his look in the animated Disney+ films and will be joined by a balloonicle of the moldy cheese from the very first book. This redesigned balloon appears in celebration of the latest book in the series, Diper Overlode.

Baby Shark Balloon & Float

Baby Shark is making a splash in this year's parade with its first-ever float and balloon after sweeping the world with over 11 billion views of the memorable children's song that earned it a Nickelodeon show titled Baby Shark's Big Show!

Baby Shark will swim down the parade route as a balloon while the rest of the family wave to viewers atop the undersea float. Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Grandma Shark, and Grandpa Shark will be joined by other underwater friends as they ride by.

New Sinclair's Dino Balloon

The Sinclair Oil Company has appeared in the Macy's Parade 21 times, all starting with a balloon of their mascot Dino. But this year's parade will see an all-new balloon accompanied by some recognizable balloonicles.

The new balloon will not only feature Dino, but a baby dino riding on his back to symbolize the recent merger between Sinclair and HollyFrontier, and will be joined by three balloonicles of baby Dinos riding by in eggs, marking their fourth appearance in the parade.

Paula Abdul, Big Time Rush, Jordin Sparks & More

One of the most popular parts of the parade is when a musical act will appear on a float to perform a song, and this year's parade has a major lineup of 12 acts. Dancing legend Paula Abdul will make her parade debut on the Jennie-O float, while Big Time Rush returns to the parade 12 years after their first appearance, now riding on the Kinder float.

American Idoland recent Dancing With The Stars Season 31 alum Jordin Sparks will mark her third appearance in the parade on this year's Toys "R" Us float. Gloria Estefan will be joined by her daughter and grandson son the Balsam Hill float, Kirk Franklin will make his parade debut on the Lifetime float, and many more will perform during the three-hour parade.

