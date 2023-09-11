2023 continues to be a phenomenal breakout year for performer Sophie Wilde, as the star of the smash horror hit Talk to Me is set to star in Netflix's new coming-of-age drama, Everything Now.

Originally known by the much more vulgar title of The F**k It Bucket, Everything Now mirrors Wilde's character from Talk to Me in various coincidental ways. Like her performance from earlier in the year, Wilde will once again be playing a young teenager struggling with her identity and a profound list of mental health issues. After struggling with these problems for the majority of her life, Wilde's character of Mia Polanco finally finds a support system in a group of friends she meets when she returns to school.

RELATED: 'Talk to Me' Is the First Horror Movie to F*** Me Up in a Long Time

To learn more about Sophie Wilde's next big project, the rest of its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Everything Now.

When is 'Everything Now' Coming Out?

Image via Netflix

Mia Polanco's journey from teendom to adulthood officially begins when Everything Now premieres Thursday, October 5th, 2023, on Netflix. As with nearly all of Netflix's television content, all eight episodes of the show's first season will be available to stream on the same day the show comes out on October 5th.

Where Can You Watch 'Everything Now'?

Image via Netflix

Everything Now is set to release as a Netflix exclusive, meaning that a subscription to the streaming giant will be required to see Mia Polanco's coming-of-age journey come to fruition. Despite numerous productions like the final seasons of Stranger Things and Cobra Kai raised by the ongoing dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Netflix has been bringing in decently high numbers in recent months. That's mainly due to their live-action adaptation of One Piece defying all the odds to become one of the greatest anime adaptations ever and the heartfelt and funny antics seen in Adam Sandler's You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Hopefully, Everything Now will keep the momentum going for Netflix until the strikes are finally resolved.

Is There a Trailer for 'Everything Now'?

Netflix released the debut trailer for Everything Now on September 6th, 2023, introducing audiences around the world to the unique lifestyle and situation of Mia Polanco. For a significant portion of her life, Mia has been hospitalized for a debilitating case of anorexia, so she has had a significant part of her life taken from her as she went through treatment. In the hope of readjusting back into society, Mia is discharged from the mental hospital and allowed to go back to school. She'll be going into Sixth Form, which essentially means the grade format for ages 16-18 for those outside of England.

However, it becomes abundantly clear to the protagonist that leaving her past troubles behind is much easier said than done, as the typical pitfalls of bullying, lover's quarrels, and more are only amplified for the teenager. Thankfully, Mia does find a group of friends and even potential chances for romance, all in a drama all about growing up and moving on.

Who Stars in 'Everything Now'?

Image via A24

Leading the cast of Everything Now is Sophie Wilde, who has become best known for her groundbreaking performance in Talk to Me, who just so happens to be a character who is also named Mia. There, Talk to Me's Mia was grappling with the apparent suicide of her mother and the estrangement from her father, finding an escape through the disembodied hand of a soothsayer that grants communications with ghosts. Everything Now will not be Wilde's first foray into television either. Previously, she has starred as Scout in Eden, Kyra in You Don't Know Me, and Sophia Western in Tom Jones.

Sophie Wilde is also joined by English comedian Stephen Fry, with the Red, White & Royal Blue star seemingly playing a doctor helping Mia with her condition. Fry has also starred as Inspector Thompson in Gosford Park, Deitrich in V for Vendetta, and the narrator in The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. The rest of the cast includes Niamh McCormack (The Witcher), Harry Cardby (Life After Life), Noah Thomas (Anansi Boys), Sam Reuben (Trust Me), George Greenland (Muse), Kiran Krishnakumar (Adult Life Skills), Vivien Acheampong (The Sandman), Alex Hassell (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Dee Ahluwalia (Sex Education), and Lauryn Ajufo (Boiling Point).

What is 'Everything Now' About?

The official plot synopsis of Everything Now reads as follows:

"After a lengthy recovery from anorexia, Mia is ready to get her life back — only to discover her friends are way ahead of her."

Who is Making 'Everything Now'?

Image via Netflix

The full list of directors for Everything Now includes Alyssa McClelland (Home and Away), Charlie Manton (November 1st), Dionne Edwards (Pretty Red Dress), and Laura Steinel (Family). Writing credits for the upcoming series include Roanne Bardsley (Hollyoaks), Dylan Brady (Get Even), Glenn Waldron (Fracture), and Ripley Parker in their first television writing credit. The rest of the crew for Everything Now includes cinematographers Mark Nutkins (The Last Bus) and Marvin V. Rush (Star Trek: Voyager), editors Al Morrow (Killing Eve), Jack Goessens (The A List), Mark Thornton (My Life in Film), and Andrew Walton (The Flatshare), and production designer Claire Kenny (Gracie!).

Where Can You Watch Sophie Wilde's Breakout Film, 'Talk to Me'?

Image Via A24

Australian horror hit Talk to Me has been widely praised as one of the best horror films of 2023, and Sophie Wilde's terrific performance. Through well-written characters and effective scares, this unique ghost story from Danny and Michael Philippou is a must-watch for this Halloween. The film focuses on Sophie Wilde's character Mia, who is still struggling with depression following her mother's death. When some fellow teenagers find a mummified hand that grants the ability to speak from the dead, the high from the experience causes Mia to become addicted to the possessions, making for a compelling commentary on addiction brought on by grief. Talk to Me is available to watch in select theaters and will be available on DVD and Blu-ray starting October 23rd, just in time for Halloween.