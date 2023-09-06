The Big Picture Sophie Wilde's upcoming miniseries, Everything Now, showcases her as a troubled school student returning after months in a hospital.

The series will also explore the themes of queer joy amidst the ups and downs of school life, similar to the popular show Heartstopper.

Wilde's career has seen a significant boost with her critically acclaimed performance in Talk to Me, leading to more exciting projects.

Coming in hot following her career-defining role in A24’s box office crusher, Talk to Me, Netflix subscribers will soon catch Sophie Wilde’s follow-up performance. In a trailer released today, we’re getting our first look at the star’s role in Netflix’s upcoming miniseries, Everything Now. Playing a troubled school student who’s getting back into the swing of things following a brief stint in a hospital for anorexia, Wilde’s teenage character, Mia, realizes she’s far behind the rest of her peers. In the same vein as the streamer’s mega-hit Heartstopper, Everything Now appears to have a story of queer joy baked into the ups and downs of school misery.

Ready to hit the restart button, the trailer opens on Mia leaving her life of hospitalized recovery behind to return to her hometown and school, starting over fresh. Excited to be back with old friends, she realizes that time has sped up in the seven months that she’s been away, with her friends all pursuing new interests, hobbies, and relationships. Taking things into her own hands, Mia comes out of her shell and creates her own bucket list to ensure she experiences all the necessary and timeless rites of passage needed before graduation and adulthood.

Along with Wilde, Everything Now stars Stephen Fry (Gosford Park) as Mia’s doctor, Dr. Nell, with Vivienne Acheampong (The Sandman) as Mia’s mother, Viv. Also included in the cast portraying Mia’s dedicated friends and the adults showing her support are Lauryn Ajufo (Boiling Point), Harry Cadby (Life After Life), Alex Hassell (Tragedy of Macbeth), Niamh McCormack (The Witcher), Noah Thomas (Anansi Boys), Joan Iyiola, Sam Reuben, Luca Slade, and Sephora Parish.

Image via Netflix

Sophie Wilde’s Big Year

While she previously made waves in Eden and You Don’t Know Me, 2023 saw Wilde’s career pick up pace with her critically acclaimed performance in A24’s buzzy horror flick, Talk to Me. Smashing box office expectations and almost immediately receiving a green light for a sequel, the directorial debut from filmmaking brothers Danny and Michael Phlippou owes a lot of gratitude to Wilde’s performance.

Shifting gears, this year also saw the blossoming star work opposite the likes of Christoph Waltz (The Consultant), Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone), and Sam Neill (the Jurassic Park franchise) in Jeffrey Walker’s fantasy comedy, The Portable Door. Beyond her work with the streamer on Everything Now, Wilde will also appear in Netflix’s limited series, Boy Swallows Universe alongside a cast that includes Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Phoebe Tonkin (The Vampire Diaries), and Simon Baker (The Mentalist).

Check out the trailer for Everything Now below and catch the eight-episode series when it arrives on Netflix on October 5.