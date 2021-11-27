Most people who watch a lot of movies know or have at least heard of Guillermo del Toro. The esteemed, Academy Award-winning director began his life and career in his home of Mexico, quickly making a name for himself through his skill at filmmaking. Early on in his career, del Toro jumped back and forth between dark and complex Spanish-language films like Cronos, The Devil's Backbone, and arguably his most acclaimed film, Pan's Labyrinth, and sci-fi and comic book English-language films for Hollywood. No matter the subject matter, language, or stars of his movies, del Toro's work is always outstanding.

Some of you might be latecomers to the del Toro fan group (though just as welcome), having only seen his most recent film, The Shape of Water, which stars Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer in a 1960s-set story about a forlorn woman who falls in love with an amphibious man she rescues from a laboratory. While it may sound a bit crazy (as do the premises of other del Toro films), the movie wowed both audiences and critics and won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. With a truly unique style of storytelling that showcases lush, fantastical worlds hiding dark secrets, del Toro is definitely one of the best directors working today, which is why many people are clamoring to know more about his next movie, Nightmare Alley, another dark period film with a carnival setting, focusing on the darker sides of humanity. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming film.

Is there a Nightmare Alley trailer?

Searchlight Pictures, who will be distributing Nightmare Alley, revealed the first full trailer for Nightmare Alley on November 18, 2021, just under a month before the movie arrives in theaters. You can watch the teaser trailer above and the full-length trailer below.

Luckily for everyone eager to see Nightmare Alley, we are steadily getting closer to the release date. The new movie will officially premiere in theaters on December 17, 2021, right in time for the holidays. Nightmare Alley faced multiple delays due to actors' schedules and the COVID-19 pandemic, with production shutting down from March to September of 2020. Thankfully, they were able to finish up by the end of December, and about a year later, Nightmare Alley is finally hitting theaters. Mark your calendars now.

Who is in the cast of Nightmare Alley?

For many talented directors, writers, and producers like del Toro, you tend to see repeat appearances of certain actors throughout their works. In Del Toro's case, there are a few actors who he has worked with in almost all of his films, including Ron Perlman and Doug Jones, the latter of which is sadly not in Nightmare Alley, while there are also a pool of other talented actors who have appeared in more than one of his films.

In Nightmare Alley, Perlman is in the cast, as per usual, while there's also Jim Beaver, who appeared in Crimson Peak, Richard Jenkins and David Hewlett from The Shape of Water, and Clifton Collins Jr., who was in Pacific Rim. There are also a couple of actors in Nightmare Alley, Troy James and Drew Nelson, who might've made a connection with del Toro through works he's produced like Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and The Strain.

As for newcomers to the show, Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born, Silver Linings Playbook) is leading the cast alongside Cate Blanchett (Lord of the Rings, Mrs. America), while Toni Collette (Hereditary, Knives Out), Rooney Mara (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Carol) and Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse, The Florida Project) are in main roles. Also playing important parts are Paul Anderson, Mary Steenburgen, Tim Blake Nelson, Holt McCallany, Mark Povinelli, and David Strathairn, along with many other actors filling out the major ensemble cast.

What is Nightmare Alley based on?

The upcoming film is based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham, which was previously adapted to the screen shortly after the book's release in 1947. The first film isn't very faithful to the source material, and while the book is packed with story — likely too much for del Toro to cover in one film — the director aims to stick close to the book's plot, characters, and themes. The story of Nightmare Alley is all about the life of con artists and grifters, centering around a man named Stanton Carlisle who attempts to gain fame and fortune through seedy manipulations. Of course, we will only know how close del Toro's version of the story stays to the original when we see the movie for ourselves.

Who are the confirmed characters for Nightmare Alley?

Bradley Cooper plays Stanton "Stan" Carlisle, a carnival worker with a clear talent for manipulating people into giving him money and doing what he wants.

Cate Blanchett portrays Dr. Lilith Ritter, a psychiatrist who Stan goes to for help dealing with his issues. She manages to seduce him, and soon enough they are enacting a con together.

Rooney Mara plays Molly Cahill, a young, sweet woman who is quickly charmed by Stan and his promises of wealth and happiness.

Toni Collette plays Zeena Krumbein, an experienced and worn-down carnival worker who pretends to read minds and see the future.

David Strathairn plays Pete Krumbein, Zeena's alcoholic husband who helps her do various tricks and confound the customers, all while their marriage is falling apart.

Willem Dafoe is reportedly playing a character named Clem Hoately, the lead carnival barker who hypes up the show to guests.

Ron Perlman plays Bruno, the strongman act at the carnival, and a man who is very protective of Molly.

Richard Jenkins portrays Ezra Grindle, a wealthy auto tycoon who is drawn in to Stan's cons.

Holt McCallany is playing Anderson, a tough, intense-looking bruiser with more going on than meets the eye.

A few other actors have character names but no real description, like Tim Blake Nelson as Carny Boss, Jim Beaver as Sheriff Jedediah Judd, Mark Povinelli as The Major, Mary Steenburgen as Miss Harrington, and David Hewlett as Dr. Elrood, while there is currently no information out about who Paul Anderson, Clifton Collins Jr., and a few others are playing.

What is the plot of Nightmare Alley?

The story of Nightmare Alley is set in the 1940s and follows Stan's beginnings as a con man at the central carnival, where he meets Molly. Stan attempts to learn all he can and build up his repertoire of tricks and manipulations, before his choices force him to leave the carnival and venture out on his own. He reinvents himself and starts anew, hoping to make it big (and trick some rich men out of their money). As you might expect hearing the premise — or having seen any of del Toro's films — it doesn't really go according to plan, that's for sure, as the world of Nightmare Alley is filled with swindlers and grifters just like Stan, including the beautiful and cunning Lilith. Like with both Crimson Peak and The Shape of Water, Nightmare Alley received an R rating, so that might help fans get a better idea of what to expect in the upcoming film.

